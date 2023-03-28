NEC Jazz Orchestra Celebrates The Centennial Of Legendary Trumpeter, Composer And Arranger Thad Jones, April 20

Pianist, composer and conductor Jim McNeely Pianist and composer Jim McNeely conducts the NEC Jazz Orchestra in a celebration of legendary trumpeter, composer and arranger Thad Jones, born 100 years ago on March 28, 1923. To You: The Music of Thad Jones takes place at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 20 at Jordan Hall, 290 Huntington Avenue, Boston. Admission is free but tickets are required. For information visit necmusic.edu.



Jones, who taught at New England Conservatory in the early 1970s, is well known for co-leading one of the most influential big bands in jazz history with drummer Mel Lewis. The NEC Jazz Orchestra performs McNeely's composition "Thad" as well as many of Jones's most enduring works, including "Don't Git Sassy," "Kids Are Pretty People," "Fingers," "Little Pixie" and "To You."



Jim McNeely was born in Chicago. In 1975 he received his B.Mus. in composition from the University of Illinois and moved to New York City. He joined the Thad Jones/Mel Lewis Jazz Orchestra in 1978 and spent six years as a featured soloist with that band and its successor, Mel Lewis and the Jazz Orchestra (now The Vanguard Jazz Orchestra). In 1981 he began a 4-year tenure as pianist/composer with the Stan Getz Quartet, and from 1990-95 he held the piano chair in the Phil Woods Quintet. He currently leads his own tentet, his own trio, and appears as soloist at concerts and festivals worldwide.



McNeely's reputation as composer/arranger and conductor for large jazz bands has earned him a Grammy Award and several Grammy nominations. In 1996 he re-joined The Vanguard Jazz Orchestra as pianist and Composer-in Residence. He is the former chief conductor, and now composer-in-residence, with the Frankfurt Radio Big Band, where he has collaborated with artists including Dave Holland, John Scofield, Luciana Souza, Branford Marsalis, Dave Douglas and Ambrose Akinmusire. Other work includes projects with the Danish Radio Big Band (where he was chief conductor for five years), the Metropole Orchestra, the Swiss Jazz Orchestra, the Frankfurt Radio Symphony Orchestra, and the Jazz Orchestra of the Conertgebouw. McNeely's music has been called "exhilarating" (The New York Times) and "eloquent enough to be profound." (DownBeat).



As sideman, McNeely has lent his talents to numerous recordings by major artists including Thad Jones, Mel Lewis, Stan Getz, Bob Brookmeyer, and Phil Woods. Albums under his own name include "Rituals" with the Frankfurt Radio Big Band and Chris Potter, which received five stars from DownBeat.



McNeely is professor emeritus in jazz composition at Manhattan School of Music and has held positions at William Paterson University and New York University. He was involved with the BMI Jazz Composers Workshop for 24 years, including 16 years as musical director. He has presented done clinics and major residencies at dozens of institutions in the U.S., Canada, Europe, Japan, China, Australia, New Zealand, and Egypt.



