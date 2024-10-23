Music Worcester to Present Violinist Maxim Vengerov & Pianist Polina Osetinskaya at Mechanics Hall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Music Worcester will welcome back Maxim Vengerov, performing with pianist Polina Osetinskaya on Sunday, November 17th in Mechanics Hall at 4:00 pm.



“Music Worcester feels so fortunate to be welcoming back Maxim and Polina this fall, after their stunning debut two years ago,” stated Music Worcester’s Executive Director Adrien Finlay. “Their captivating musicianship and jaw-dropping virtuosity will take full advantage of the marvelous acoustics of Mechanics Hall.”



In a recent interview, Vengerov said “I met Polina back in Russia when I was nine years old, and she was eight. Our paths crossed in Saint Petersburg, but we didn’t play together. However, we did share the stage with the Saint Petersburg Philharmonic. In 2016, a good friend of mine and hers brought us together again. Polina is a fabulous musical soul, and when I play with her, we experience great harmony and unity on stage.”



They will perform a program works by Prokofiev, Schumann, and more.



Maxim Vengerov is considered among the leading violinists in the world today. Born in 1974, he began his career as a solo violinist at the age of five, won the Wieniawski and Carl Flesch international competitions at ages 10 and 15 respectively, made his first recording at the age of 10, and went on to record for high-profile labels including Melodia, Teldec, Deutsche Gramophone, and Warner, earning among others, Grammy and Gramophone artist of the year awards. He is also the recipient of the World Economic Forum Crystal award in 2007, honoring artists who have used their art to improve the state of the world, as well as the Ordre du Chevallier from the Palace in Monte Carlo where he resides.



Internationally acclaimed pianist Polina Osetinskaya began her career at the age of five and was soon acclaimed as a wunderkind in the former Soviet Union. She gave her first concert at the age of six and entered the Central Music School of the Moscow Conservatory at the age of seven. Ms. Osetinskaya has performed at Vienna’s Musikverein, London’s Barbican Centre, Rome’s Teatro Argentina, as well as in Italy, Germany, Poland, The USA, Russia and Israel. Ms. Osetinskaya has appeared with musicAeterna, Mariinsky Orchestra, Evgeny Svetlanov Symphony Orchestra and Tokyo Philharmonic Orchestra, among others.



