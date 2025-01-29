Music Worcester to Presen Academy of St Martin in the Fields and Pianist Bruce Liu

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Music Worcester will present one of the world’s most acclaimed chamber orchestras, Academy of St Martin in the Fields and pianist Bruce Liu in concert on Sunday March 9th, 6:00PM at Mechanics Hall in Worcester.

The London-based Academy of St Martin in the Fields is renowned for fresh, brilliant interpretations of the world’s greatest orchestral music. Founded in 1958 by Sir Neville Marriner, the Academy of St Martin in the Fields has evolved into a musical powerhouse, an orchestra renowned across the world for its commitment to the musical freedom of its players and the sharing of joyful, inspiring performances.

For their concert with Music Worcester, Academy of St Martin in the Fields will perform Haydn’s Symphony No. 29 in E Major, Aaron Copland Quiet City, John Adams Shaker Loops, and Shostakovich’s Piano Concerto No. 1 with soloist Bruce Liu.

“Academy of St Martin in the Fields’ return to Worcester for the first time since 2015 serves as such an inspiring anchor concert of the season” states Adrien Finlay, Executive Director of Music Worcester. “Joined by the incredible pianist Bruce Liu, winner of the 2021 International Chopin Piano Competition, this program will particularly showcase the orchestra in works from the 20th century, from Shostakovich and Aaron Copland to John Adams, who was born here in Worcester. The Academy’s singular reputation, known to so many fans through their immense discography, will surely take full advantage of Mechanics Hall’s legendary acoustics.”

Building on its rich global legacy, the Academy of St Martin in the Fields remains one of the world’s most-recorded orchestras, igniting a love for classical music in people around the world through live performance and digital initiatives. ASMF continues a busy international touring program alongside a significant presence in the UK – making it one of the country’s most celebrated cultural exports.



ASMF’s player-led approach empowers every member of the orchestra. This creates a direct line and electrifying connection between the orchestra and audiences, resulting in ambitious and collaborative performances that transcend the more traditional conductor-led model.



Winner of First Prize at the 18th International Chopin Piano Competition 2021 in Warsaw, Bruce Liu’s “playing of breathtaking beauty” (BBC Music Magazine) has secured his reputation as one of the most exciting talents of his generation. He has performed with major orchestras around the world, including the Los Angeles Philharmonic, San Francisco Symphony, The Philadelphia Orchestra, Orchestre Symphonique de Montréal, Philharmonia Orchestra London, and NHK Symphony Orchestra.



An exclusive recording artist with Deutsche Grammophon, Liu was awarded Opus Klassik’s ‘Young Talent of the Year’ prize in 2024 for his debut studio album Waves. His first album featuring the winning performances from the International Chopin Piano Competition received international acclaim including the “Best Classical Albums of 2021” from Gramophone Magazine.

Born in Paris to Chinese parents and raised in Montréal, Liu’s artistry has been shaped by his multi-cultural heritage: European refinement, North American dynamism, and the long tradition of Chinese culture.

Comments