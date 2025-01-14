Mikko Nissinen's SWAN LAKE to be Presented at Boston Ballet

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Boston Ballet will present Mikko Nissinen’s Swan Lake, an epic story that brings the best of classical ballet to the stage. Swan Lake runs February 27–March 16 at the Citizens Opera House.

“Swan Lake is truly the ultimate experience when it comes to classical ballet.” said Artistic Director Mikko Nissinen. “The production showcases a timeless story, physical and emotional depth, with powerful opposing themes. I am excited to bring Swan Lake to today’s audiences to experience the timeless relevance of this masterwork.”

The original production of Swan Lake premiered in Moscow in 1877 at the Bolshoi Ballet, with choreography by Julius Reisinger. It was not a success. The Swan Lake we know today was created in 1895 for the Mariinsky Ballet in St. Petersburg, with choreography by Marius Petipa and Lev Ivanov. This was after Tchaikovsky’s death, so he never saw his beautiful score as a successful ballet.

Ivanov’s second act is historically considered the finest piece of classical choreography for the corps de ballet of swans. Boston Ballet’s production of Swan Lake “Vividly showcase[s] the company's excellent depth and range” (The Boston Globe). To bring this vision to life, Nissinen collaborated with renown designer Robert Perdziola to create sets and costumes inspired by the late Gothic and early Renaissance period.

Nissinen’s production of Swan Lake begins with an added prologue that depicts the genesis of Von Rothbart’s evil curse, transforming a young woman into a swan named Odette. As Prince Siegfried celebrates his coming of age, his mother reminds him that he must select a bride at the grand ball held in his honor. As a distraction, the young prince goes to hunt at the lakeside where Odette appears, revealing herself as the Swan Queen, and tells Siegfried of the sorcerer’s spell. Siegfried vows his eternal love. In the third act, Von Rothbart and his daughter Odile, who appears as Odette through her father’s sorcery, arrive at the grand ball. Believing that Odette has come to him in masquerade, the prince happily selects Odile as his bride and unknowingly breaks his vow to Odette, dooming her to remain a swan forever. In the final act, a heartbroken Odette and regretful Siegfried reunite and destroy the evil sorcerer. Odette tenderly forgives Prince Siegfried but the spell cannot be undone. Overwhelmed by his love for Odette, Siegfried follows the Swan Queen into the lake and is overtaken by the waves and his grief.

Boston Ballet’s Music Director Mischa Santora or Associate Conductor Alyssa Wang will conduct the Boston Ballet Orchestra, the second largest musical organization in New England, in P.I. Tchaikovsky’s masterful score.

