Michael Sweet Band & More to Perform at Spire Center for Performing Arts

The Spire Center for Performing Arts in Plymouth, Massachusetts revealed three new shows. Michael Sweet, the Voice of Stryper, will play at the Spire on November 29 for an intimate Christmas special where Michael will sing Christmas classics, Stryper hits, solo songs, and more. Comedian Gary Vider will come to the Spire Center on October 5 and musician Storm Large, who has made a name for herself from tours with Pink Martini and orchestral appearances at Carnegie Hall to the television stage of “America’s Got Talent,” will perform on December 13.

Tickets go on sale Saturday, August 10, at 6:00 a.m at spirecenter.org.

Hometown hero Michael Sweet, leader of Grammy-nominated Christian hard-rock band Stryper, returns to the Spire for a special Christmas show. With more than 10 million career album sales worldwide, the venerable band ascended to prominence in the 1980s with Billboard Top 40-charting singles like "Calling on You," "Honestly," and "Always There for You." Stryper kicks off their 40th Anniversary Tour, in September and the band will release their new, highly anticipated studio album, When We Were Kings. Special friends John O'Boyle (bass), Mike Kerr (Guitar), and Keith Pittman (Drums) will join Michael in his Spire performance.

Gary Vider is a New York City based comedian who has made a name for himself in the national comedy scene. Most recently, Gary hosted “#1 Dad”, a new limited true crime / comedy podcast series from iHeartMedia, Will Ferrell’s Big Money Player Network, and Radio Point. Gary’s stand-up special “It Could Be Worse” recently premiered on his YouTube channel. His subtle style of humor took him all the way to the finals on season 10 of America’s Got Talent. His dry delivery has also earned him TV appearances on Conan and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. His jokes have been published in the New York Times and Time Out NY Magazine. He was named a "Comic to Watch" by Esquire and was the winner of the 2014 Carolines on Broadway March Madness competition where he beat out 63 of the best young comedians. In early 2020, Gary released his debut comedy album, ‘Vider Las Vegas’.

Storm Large shot to national prominence in 2006 as a finalist on the CBS show Rock Star: Supernova, where, despite having been eliminated in the week before the finale, Storm built a fan base that follows her around the world to this day. Recent engagements include performing her one-woman autobiographical musical memoir Crazy Enough at La Jolla Music Society and Portland Center Stage, debuts with the Philly Pops, members of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, and the Seattle Symphony. Storm continues to tour concert halls nationwide with her band Le Bonheur and as a special guest on Michael Feinstein's Shaken & Stirred tour. Alongside Liza Minnelli and Joel Grey, Storm joined Michael Feinstein as a special guest with the Pasadena Pops.

Tickets go on sale for these shows Saturday, August 10, at 6:00 a.m at spirecenter.org. The Spire is located at 25 ½ Court Street in Plymouth, MA. The Spire is handicap accessible, public parking is available streetside, and in public lots near the venue.

