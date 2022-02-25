Merrimack Repertory Theatre Cancels Performance of ERMA BOMBECK: AT WIT'S END Tonight

Due to the snow storm, Merrimack Repertory Theatre has cancelled its performance this evening, Friday, February 25, for Erma Bombeck: At Wit's End.

The Box Office will reach out to ticket holders to reschedule. Ticket holders may also contact the Box Office directly at box_office@mrt.org or 978-654-4678.

Performances will resume with the 8 p.m. show, tomorrow, Saturday, February 26. Contact the Box Office for further information or visit www.mrt.org.