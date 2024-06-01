Renowned Cellist Jonah Ellsworth Joins Kendall Square Orchestra for Season Finale

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



As the climax to its spectacular 2023/24 season, the Kendall Square Orchestra (K²O) is set to host "Victory and Peace," a profound musical event led by Maestro Kristo Kondakçi. This concert will take place on Saturday, June 8, 2024, at 7:30 PM, in the Kresge Auditorium at MIT.

This season's finale embraces the powerful themes of victory over adversity and the peace that follows struggle. The concert features two central pieces: Edouard Lalo's Cello Concerto and Gustav Mahler's Symphony No. 1, "Titan." These works are not just performances but narratives that weave the resilience of the human spirit with the beauty of musical expression.

Jonah Ellsworth, a cellist celebrated for his profound artistry and a member of the Boston Symphony Orchestra (BSO), will lead Lalo's Cello Concerto, showcasing the collaborative power and emotional depth of this piece. Following this, Mahler's First Symphony takes the audience on a journey from the tentative whispers of nature's dawn to a resounding, triumphant finale. This symphony reflects Mahler's personal adversities and his unyielding dedication to his art, encapsulating the themes of challenge and triumph.

Kristo Kondakçi, K²O's Music Director, remarks, "This concert is an homage to the human capacity to overcome great obstacles and to find peace through unity and harmony. It's about inspiring each of us to embrace the victory and peace within our own lives through the universal language of music."

"Victory and Peace" is not merely a musical event; it is a philosophical exploration into the depths of human experience. It invites listeners to contemplate and celebrate the victories in their lives and in the broader human saga through the emotive and powerful language of orchestral music.

K²O continues to be a beacon of innovation and excellence within the Boston cultural scene, integrating the dynamic worlds of science and technology with classical music. This concert underscores the orchestra's commitment to themes that resonate across both these domains-perseverance, collaboration, and transcendence.

Concert Details:

Date: Saturday, June 8, 2024

Time: 7:30 PM

Location: Kresge Auditorium, MIT, 48 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge, MA 02139

Tickets are available now and can be secured through the Kendall Square Orchestra website or at the venue on the day of the event, subject to availability.

For additional information, visit Kendall Square Orchestra's website at kendallsquareorchestra.org.

