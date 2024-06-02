MICHAEL JOHN CISZEWSKI: IF MEMORY SERVES to Play Boston & NYC This Month Ahead of Edinburgh Fringe

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Fresh off a run at the New York City Fringe, queer actor and comic Michael John Ciszewski will perform his fourth solo show IF MEMORY SERVES in Boston, MA and New York City this June ahead of a run at the 2024 Edinburgh Fringe Festival with UK comedy presenter Just the Tonic.

Audiences join Michael John as he tries to remember everything he wishes he could forget-from transformative pop culture and hookups with radical leftists to queer villainy and accidental car theft. Make new memories on the scorched earth of a gay youth quite literally WASTED in this hilarious and searingly honest hour of comedy JAM-PACKED with LAUGHS about anxiety, identity, relationships, and the inscrutable conundrum of existence!

The Boston premiere of the show will take place at Watertown's Mosesian Center for the Arts, on June 12, 2024 at 8pm, to celebrate Pride month, with the NYC performance to follow at The PIT on June 14, 2024 at 8:30pm. Ciszewski has previously packed raucous, rapt houses in comedy venues and theaters across New York City, where he regularly performs. His solo work has additionally toured stages in Boston, Philadelphia, Provincetown MA, Ft Lauderdale, and Jersey City NJ.

"Hi, my name is Michael John and I'm an alcoholic... gay comedian. IF MEMORY SERVES, my fourth solo hour, invites audiences on my wild journey from first drink to last, and into a life in recovery-with stupid stand-up, sparkly storytelling, and sickening existential riddle," says Michael John. "IF MEMORY SERVES shines shimmering light of some of the darkest nights of the soul-and ones I may not even quite remember. It argues for transparency around addiction and creates a safe space to laugh at how miserably human beings f*ck up as we get to know ourselves and each other. WHAT COULD BE FUNNIER?!"

"I am drunk-with excitement!-both to return with the show to the Boston area, where I lived and worked in the creative community for ten years, and to share the show again with the arts and comedy community in New York City! I am so proud to bring this irreverent, silly new hour to my communities here before it serves as my Edinburgh Fringe debut in August with a full run with Just the Tonic, one of the UK's leading comedy presenters!"

Performance Information

BOSTON: Mosesian Center for the Arts • June 12, 2024 • 8pm

NYC: The PIT • June 14, 2024 • 8:30pm

EDINBURGH: Just the Tonic • August 1-25 2024 • 12:35pm

Tickets: xomichaeljohn.com

About the Company

Michael John Ciszewski (he/him) (Creator/Performer) is a queer actor and writer born, raised, and returned to New York City after launching his career in Boston and London.

Ciszewski's solo work, cited as "required queer viewing" by NYC comedy duo BAPHTA, is rooted in queerness and healing and gleefully journeys across genres from stand-up and storytelling to collective ritual. His debut Everyone is Dying and So Am I premiered in July 2019 and has since enjoyed sold-out performances with Boston's Open Theatre Project and Manhattan's Theatre Row and United Solo Theatre Festival-spotlighting the best in international solo performance. It was subsequently nominated for the festival's audience award. His second effort The Sun is Sleeping, a full-length film composed at the start of the pandemic era, was screened in virtual theatrical events from late 2020 into 2021 and is now available to stream online. His hit third solo show Lovefool premiered in 2022 and has since played to over 1200 people in venues ranging from proscenium and black box theatres to comedy clubs and festival stages in New York City, Boston, Philadelphia, Providence, Provincetown, Jersey City, and beyond. In the meantime, Ciszewski has launched his fourth solo show If Memory Serves-an hour of stand-up comedy on sobriety, sex, and profound stupidity that critics say "delivers vulnerability and authenticity along with absolute gay nonsense."

Michael is a member of the staff of ArtsEmerson at Emerson College's Office of the Arts. He trained at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art and is a proud graduate of Boston University's B.F.A. Theatre Arts program.

Brian Dudley (he/him) (Producer) is a creative educator and theatre artist, specializing in student success, youth development, and theatre education.

In addition to his work as an academic and student success advisor at The New School and Boston University College of Fine Arts, Brian has directed, taught, or facilitated programs with the Boston University Summer Theatre Institute, where he also served as co-program head, Arlington Children's Theatre, the Massachusetts Youth Leadership Foundation, the Lyric Stage Company of Boston, and others.

Brian holds an M.Ed in Arts, Community, and Education with a specialization in Theatre Studies from Lesley University, and a B.F.A in Writing, Literature, and Publishing from Emerson College.

Noah Simes (he/him) (Director) is a director, performer, and theatrical polymath from Boston, now based in New York City. Noah has collaborated with a number of Boston-based institutions and artists, but is maybe best known as the homme fatale Peter Nureyev in the hit queer sci-fi audio drama The Penumbra Podcast.

