MassOpera & Opera On Tap Boston Present BEAUTIFUL BRIDEGROOM Broadcast & Pre-Show

On Saturday, January 23rd, MassOpera and Opera on Tap Boston will present a special broadcast of MassOpera's 2018 performance of the comedic opera, The Beautiful Bridegroom, by Boston-based composer Dan Shore, originally presented at the Boston Center for the Arts in the South End.

MassOpera and Opera on Tap are partnering together to showcase incredibly talented Boston-based artists, many of whom are members of Opera on Tap and are featured in MassOpera's Bridegroom broadcast. Kathryn McKeller, Artistic Director of Opera on Tap said of the partnership,

"Opera on Tap performances are designed to be surprising and fun; interactive and collaborative. We always love working and playing alongside our friends at MassOpera, and can't wait to bring some lighthearted entertainment to this event." The Beautiful Bridegroom follows Terentia, a widow with two daughters of marrying age, as she looks for a spouse...not for her daughters, but for herself! Realizing that Terentia is not being sensible, the cheeky matchmaker, Madam Kirsten, hatches a plot to get Terentia on the right track. The broadcast will begin at 8 PM via MassOpera's YouTube page.

Prior to the broadcast, MassOpera and Opera on Tap invite audiences to attend a virtual pre-show entitled Madam Kirsten's Pregame Dating Show, a fun-filled pre-performance featuring cast members from The Beautiful Bridegroom and Opera on Tap; including hosts for the evening Abigail Whitney Smith as the lusty widow, Terentia, and Emily Harmon as the sly matchmaker, Madam Kirsten. Opera on Tap will create and provide the recipes to themed cocktails for the audience to create and enjoy at home! The pre-show will be hosted via Zoom, and participants are asked to register via MassOpera's website to receive the Zoom link. In order for audiences to attend the pre-show via Zoom, they will need to register via MassOpera's website here:

https://massopera.org/events/madame-kirstens-pregame-dating-show-bridegroom-broadcast/.

Attendees are encouraged to donate-what-you-can to help support the missions and work of MassOpera and Opera on Tap. Both organizations will be splitting these donations equally. To donate to MassOpera and Opera on Tap, text BRIDEGROOM to 44321.

To learn more about this event and register visit https://massopera.org/events/madame-kirstens-pregame-dating-show-bridegroom-broadcast/

To view MassOpera's YouTube page: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeOjcLlUnbtIzbZMqQGXdew

MassOpera's cast for the January 23rd broadcast of Freedom Ride includes Abigail Whitney Smith (soprano) as Terentia; Emily Harmon (mezzo-soprano) as Madam Kirsten; Jennifer Soloway (soprano) as Pernille; Kristin Fahning (soprano) as Laurentia; Celeste Pellegrino (soprano) as Leonora; and Jaime Hartzell as Captain von Frauenliebe.