Martha's Vineyard Concert Series Presents Willy Mason Band, The Phil DaRosa Band And More At The Loft

The Martha's Vineyard Concert Series will welcome live music back to the island with a special free show Tuesday night, July 20th. "Sonic Revolution at the Loft" will showcase local acts including Rose Guerin, Willy Mason Band, the Phil daRosa Band, and more at the biggest nightclub on the island, the Loft in Oak Bluffs.

The music will continue at the Loft every night this week, leading up to Beach Road Weekend's three nights of music in Vineyard Haven featuring more. and Tedeschi Trucks Fireside Live. The Martha's Vineyard Concert Series recently partnered with the Loft and invested more than $100,000 to upgrade the club's sound and lighting systems. Sonic Revolution will be the first live show for the newly renovated club.

Sonic Revolution will start at 8:15 with a special solo performance by Mike Benjamin. The music continues as his daughter Charlotte Rose Benjamin comes home for a special performance. Next, Willy Mason and his band take over followed by a performance by The Phil daRosa Band. Finally, the island's favorite indie rocker Rose Guerin rounds out the night.

Not just a wedding singer, Mike Benjamin is the premier singer on Martha's Vineyard. Although Mike and his band perform at many weddings, his vocal talents stem much further past the vineyard's white wedding tents. He has played and worked with musical greats like Bob Weir, James Taylor, The Blues Brothers, Carly Simon, Patti LaBelle, The Dave Letterman Band, and as the frontman and lead guitarist for the popular New England hit band Entrain.

Charlotte Rose Benjamin is a pink eyeshadow wearing New York City gal who writes songs about not having all the answers. Born and raised on Martha's Vineyard, Charlotte began performing original music as a teen at local venues and has performed regularly in New York. Now she is back on the island after releasing a new EP in June.

With a sound that recalls and along with the cynicism of grunge and punk, nobody could believe wry singer/songwriter Willy Mason was only 19 when he appeared on the indie scene. Thanks to the success of his debut album, Mason toured the world, but felt a pull back to the island. Now he still plays the top clubs around New England, but makes the journey back home to the island every chance he can. Mason is preparing to release his new album, "Already Dead", in August.

Phil daRosa is a singer, songwriter, producer, multi-instrumentalist and studio engineer/owner based on Martha's Vineyard. Phil's been recording and writing for over 20 years, and has shared the stage with many amazing artists, including; G.Love, Carly Simon, Chad Stokes, Martin Sexton, Rhymefest, John Forte, Johnny Hoy, Ben Taylor, Ryan Montbleau and many more. He is currently working on new music to release in 2021.

Rose Guerin was born and raised on the Vineyard before moving away to Washington, D.C. in her 20s. There she joined indie-folk alternative rock band Vandaveer, and went on to tour the country with them. Guerin has since left Vandaveer, and she is back on the Island, but she is still making music. She was featured on Ringo Starr's latest album, "Give More Love," and is a staple at clubs across the Vineyard.

The shows are presented thanks to a partnership between MV Concert Series and The Loft. The Loft will undergo a six-figure renovation of the sound and lighting systems funded by the Martha's Vineyard Concert Series, bringing a theatre experience to one of Oak Bluffs' best hangouts. Sound engineers will map out the room and create a system specifically designed to bring professional concerts to the Loft. While much of the interior will look the same, the venue will have a new professional sound that transforms the entire experience.

In addition to the "Sonic Revolution at the Loft", the series will include Beach Road Weekend Pre-Concert Parties with Neighbor Wednesday, July 21 and Pink Talking Fish Thursday, July 22. Beach Road Weekend After Concert Parties include Marble Eyes July 23 and intimate club performances with moe. on July 24 and 25.

Other shows scheduled for the Martha's Vineyard Concert Series at the Loft include. Dalton & the Sheriffs (7/27, 8/17 8/31), Crooked Coast (7/31), Luna (8/2), Dwight and Nicole (8/4), RIPE (8/5), Entrain (8/6), Joan Osborne (8/7), Badfish (8/12), Martin Sexton (8/20), G. Love & Chuck Treece (8/24), Sammy Rae and The Friends (8/25), New Motiff (8/27), and Livingston Taylor (8/28). Additional shows will be announced soon.

"Sonic Evolution at the Loft" is a free show. Tickets for other shows at The Loft are on sale now at MVConcertSeries.com. Stay up to date on all concert announcements by following the MV Concert Series on Facebook and Instagram.