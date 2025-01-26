Marblehead School of Ballet Will Host Adult Dance Intensive

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Do you want to enhance your dance skills and technique this year? Attend the Marblehead School of Ballet's (MSB) Adult Dance Intensive from Sunday, March 9 to Tuesday, March 11. The intensive runs from 10:00 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. at the studio located at 115 Pleasant Street in Marblehead, Massachusetts. Students may sign up for one, two, or three days.

The intensive is open to young adults to seniors with an elementary or a higher level training in ballet, who want to enhance their skills. The focused program offers a blend of classical ballet training, challenging variations with choreography from a prominent ballet, and stretch and strength exercises in a supportive environment.

This new program builds upon the school's extensive experience teaching adults for over 50 years and also offering dance intensives during the summer. “In the Adult Dance Intensive's focused and immersive environment, students face challenges that push them beyond their comfort zones, fostering resilience and discipline to hone their technique. They refine their skills, develop better musicality, and become more expressive in their movement, said Paula K. Shiff, Director at the Marblehead School of Ballet.

Shiff, who trained with E. Virginia Williams at the Boston Ballet School and studied in New York at the American Ballet Theatre and the Martha Graham Studio, will teach the classes in the Adult Dance Intensive. In 1971, she opened the Marblehead School of Ballet and has also served on the faculties of Salem State University and the North Shore Community College. Her unique approach to dance education draws the best from many styles, with an emphasis on correct alignment and on a graded approach to material that allows dancers to extend their skills in a balanced way, without injury. Currently, she guest teaches in the greater Boston area, New Hampshire, and Miami. Among Shiff's honors, Salem State University recognized her with the Lifetime Achievement Award in the Arts.

Due to limited enrollment, prospective students are strongly encouraged to register at their earliest convenience. The deadline to register is March 1. Interested students may register online at https://marbleheadschoolofballet.com/classes/schedule/ or directly at the studio. For additional information about the intensive, contact 781-631-6262 or msb@havetodance.com.

