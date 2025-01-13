Marblehead School Of Ballet And North Shore Civic Ballet's Winter Clothing Drive Brings in Record Number Of Garments

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Marblehead School of Ballet (MSB) and the North Shore Civic Ballet's (NSCB) fifth annual winter clothing drive was a success! The drive, which ran from October 1 through December 14, 2024, collected a record 224 garments and expanded upon the momentum of the 2023 collection of winter coats for people of all ages and new pajama sets for children.

With more families facing economic hardships and homelessness, helping neighbors in need get through the cold winter was a priority. "During our 53rd season, it was our pleasure to continue the holiday winter coat and pajama drive to help people in the community stay warm and snug during the cold winter months. We extend our heartfelt appreciation to everyone, who contributed to this meaningful cause, and we are grateful to have such a caring community," said Paula K. Shiff, Director, Marblehead School of Ballet.

The winter coats were given to Anton's Cleaners, which cleaned the coats free-of-charge to distribute through the Coats for Kids and Families Distribution Network to 90 nonprofit organizations, social service agencies, schools, and religious groups in Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire. The new pajamas were given to Lynn Economic Opportunity, a nonprofit in Lynn, Massachusetts working with children and families and a provider of early education and care in southern Essex County.

The drive lessened the hardships families face. "This annual drive brings us great joy to work alongside our community to provide warm coats for adults, teens, and children and cozy pajamas for the little ones. Every year, we are amazed by the community's generosity. We wish the children many warm and snuggly nights ahead," said Rosemary Grant, a member of the NSCB board of trustees.

“Thank you, Marblehead School of Ballet and the North Shore Civic Ballet, for your constant generosity to the children and families in our programs! For struggling families, pajamas are a low priority, a luxury. Many of us know nothing feels better than taking off the clothes you spent your day in and getting cozy warm for bed. You provided love,” said Julie Danahy Hebeisen, Communications Manager, Lynn Economic Opportunity.

