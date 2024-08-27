Magical Mystery Doors Adds Second Show at the Spire Center for Performing Arts in Plymouth

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Due to popular demand, a second show has been added with the Magical Mystery Doors on November 2 at the Spire Center for Performing Arts. Magical Mystery Doors plays the unique arrangements from three iconic bands: The Doors, Led Zeppelin, and The Beatles, in a thematic show that creates a captivating visual presentation of lights and video screens. Limited tickets remain for the 8:30 PM show. Tickets go on sale for the 6:00 PM show on August 31 at 6:00 AM at spirecenter.org.

Magical Mystery Doors is a tribute act that blends and layers the music of three legendary bands to create something new and unique for music fans everywhere. The Beatles, Led Zeppelin, and The Doors have changed the face of music as we know it.

Their songs have become part of our history. Their melodies have moved people everywhere to “Come Together” in their love of music. Patrons attending a Magical Mystery Doors performance can expect to hear timeless tunes from each of these historic bands throughout the night. The songs you know, the songs you love, the songs you sing at the top of your lungs.

Throughout the show, Magical Mystery Doors combines some of these classic compositions in ways that surprise and delight audiences time and time again. The Doors’ “Hello, I Love You” melody lay atop Led Zeppelin’s “Misty Mountain Hop.” The pounding beat of Zep’s “When The Levee Breaks” coupled with the serene strumming of The Beatles’ “Dear Prudence.” The thematic sequence of The Rain Song – Riders On The Storm – Here Comes The Sun.

Upcoming shows at the Spire Center include Cara Brindisi on August 29 and September 26, Asleep at the Wheel on August 30, NRBQ on August 31, Barnaby Bright on September 5, Comedian Corey Rodrigues on September 6, George Gritzbach Band on September 7, Greg Abate Quartet on September 12, Quinn Sullivan on September 13, Albert Cummings on September 14, Charlotte Morris on September 19, The Best of Foo on September 20, The Edward Twins on September 21 and 22, October Road on September 27, Shemekia Copeland on September 28, Loretta Laroche on September 29, Matt Nakoa on October 10, Pam Tillis on October 25, Dar Williams on October 26, and Christie Lenée on November 8.

Tickets go on sale for the Magical Mystery Doors 6:00 PM show on August 31 at 6:00 AM at spirecenter.org. The Spire is located at 25 ½ Court Street in Plymouth, MA. The Spire is handicap accessible, public parking is available streetside, and in public lots near the venue.

