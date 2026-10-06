MUSIC OF LATIN AMERICA Fall Concert to be Presented by ​Tutti Music Collective

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​Tutti Music Collective will present its fall concert “Music of Latin America,”exploring Latin music genres spanning the Caribbean Islands to the Andean Mountains, on Saturday, November 14, 3 to 6 pm, Boynton Yards. The concert features Tutti Music Collective's chorus in collaboration with four local bands, including a Merengue band, a tango quartet, the TMC Latin Band, and the Revolutionary Snake Ensemble, performing Latin jazz and other Latin music genres.

“Music of Latin America” blends choral and instrumental repertoire in a celebration of the music of Latin America. From bossa to bachata, from ranchera to rumba, Tejano to tango, Latin music spans a wide variety of genres and cultural experiences, with roots in West and Central Africa, Spain, Portugal and the Indigenous communities of Central and South America and the Caribbean islands. It is a long and storied history, sometimes painful, sometimes beautiful and always worth exploring. Audiences are invited to share in the joy and heartbreak of this music, and to join in a participating in or witnessing a dance party to close the afternoon – a festive, all-ages celebration for the whole family.

Tutti Music Collective is committed to showcasing the music of local minority, LGBTQIA+, and living composers. It believes that concert music should reflect the diversity of the world in which we live. The Collective strives to create spaces where all musicians' voices are heard and celebrated. Through its performances, it aspires to engage audiences while championing inclusivity and equity in the arts.

Tickets to “Music of Latin America” are $12.50 to $50, available at Eventbrite.com. The concert is open to all ages, doors open at 2:30 pm. Boynton Yards offers an accessible wheelchair-accessible entrance, seating and restrooms. Enter at the main doors below the “101 South Street” entrance and follow the signs to the first-floor conference and performance space. Free parking is available in the lot at 0 Windsor Street, across from building at 808 Windsor Street in Somerville.

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