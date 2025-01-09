MOMOLOGUES THE MUSICAL is Coming to The Company Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Culled from the best material in three hit comedies, MOMologues the Musical's due date arrives on February 5 and 6 at The Company Theatre in Norwell, MA. The MOMologues, a series of three hit comedies enjoyed by thousands of fans in the U.S. and around the globe, has grown up into a musical - first performed to sold out crowds of moms in New York City at 54 Below in May 2023. The stand out cast from the Boston area includes Abby Casey, Dima Hendricks, Cathy Kang, Paula Markowicz and Jessica Mathews, led by music director Bethany Aiken.

Creator Lisa Rafferty has assembled a talented team of composers and lyricists who wrote 13 funny and touching songs, from having your first baby to sending your first off to college. Together they have conceived songs from fan favorite material like the 'Advice Overload' you hear while pregnant, 'Playground' about picking up mom friends at the park, 'Everything Sounds Better in a Christmas Letter' - don't we know it? - and 'Show Up, Shut Up, Pay Up,' which offers sardonic advice for life with teenagers. "Our mission is to find the funny in the toughest job you will ever love," says Rafferty. "Now we deliver laughter, and sometimes tears, through song."

Adds co-creator/composer/ music supervisor Adam McDonald, "My work has been inspired by my mom and the source material of these wonderful shows. It's been tremendous to work with the creative team. Together, we channel our inner mothers and find the universal comedy."

Offers Rafferty, "Our original comedies about motherhood have appeared many times at The Company Theatre - we love their audiences, and it's always terrific to perform there. We are thrilled to bring the musical version of the show to this wonderful South Shore performing arts center.'

The MOMologues series of hit comedies, written by Lisa Rafferty, Stefanie Cloutier and Sheila Eppolito, began when the original version of the show played to a sold-out run in Boston in 2002. Two more shows followed, sourced from the playwrights' growing children and spanning the newborn to college experiences including MOMologues2: Off to School and MOMologues3: The Final Push. Mothers everywhere relate to the desperate quest for a vacation day, the search for mom companionship, the angsty teenage era, all within the complicated love affair of motherhood. The three shows are published through the prestigious Concord Theatricals.

MOMologues The Musical, created by Adam McDonald and Lisa Rafferty. Lyrics and music by Danny K. Bernstein, Stefanie Cloutier, Rebecca Flanders, Sheldon Gartner, Adam McDonald, Lisa Rafferty and Shimon Smith. Performances on February 5 and 6 at 7:30 pm at The Company Theatre.

