MOD HOLLYWOOD! to Make Boston Debut at Club Cafe in May

Jo Brisbane's acclaimed cabaret show "Mod Hollywood! Tunes From A Town Without Pity" makes its Boston debut in Josephine's at Club Café on May 9 at 6:30 pm (dinner seating begins at 6 pm). Reservations are strongly recommended.

Following a recent run at Don't Tell Mama in New York City, Cabaret Scenes reviewer Bart Greenberg described the show as "a delightful tour of films of the 1950s and'60s, from sex farces to beach parties to Grand Guignol descents featuring failing golden age divas...but it was not all silliness and camp. To such beautifully crafted lyrics as those for 'Alfie', 'Charade', and 'Days of Wine and Roses', Brisbane brought a fine intelligence and deep emotion to her delivery."

"Mod Hollywood!" Music Director Tracy Stark will accompany Brisbane in the show's Boston presentation. Stage Director is Lennie Watts. Stark and Watts have won numerous awards for their direction, performances and recordings, including several recent MAC Awards (Manhattan Association of Cabarets).

Brisbane will also perform on June 9 at 4:30 pm, in the Paramount Room of The Crown and Anchor, in Provincetown, MA, as part of the Provincetown CabaretFest. The 2023 CabaretFest theme is "Sondheim by the Sea". Brisbane will present her Vodka Stingers revue as they sing the music of Stephen Sondheim and Stephen Schwartz. The Vodka Stingers troupe includes Brisbane along with: Laura Shea Holland, Ken Holland, Ashley LaCroix, Jane Loutzenhiser and Steve Ross. Music Director is Pamela Wannie.