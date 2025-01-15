MEAN GIRLS: High School Version to Open in March At Oliver Ames High School

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Get ready to "watch out, world" because Mean Girls is back-and this time, it's a musical! Based on the hit 2004 film, this sharp and hilarious Broadway sensation brings all the iconic lines, unforgettable characters, and high school drama to life through catchy songs and dazzling choreography. Follow Cady Heron as she navigates the ruthless world of high school cliques, trying to survive the social jungle known as "The Plastics."

With a killer soundtrack, witty humor, and plenty of laughs, Mean Girls: The Musical is a must-see for fans of the film and newcomers alike. Don't miss out on the chance to be part of the meanest show in town!

This production is directed by Olivia Rhein, choreographed by Jessica Lorion, and costume and wig design by Emerald City Theatrical Costumes.

Comments