MAMMA MIA! Comes to The Loeb Mainstage

Can't get enough of "Dancing Queen"? Come watch Mamma Mia! on Harvard's biggest stage! Directed and choreographed by Ryan Kapur '20, this production will bring ABBA's music to life in a beautiful production. Opening on Friday, October 11th at 7:30pm, this talented Harvard cast will perform six wonderful shows.

Dates and Times:

Friday, October 11 at 7:30 pm

Saturday, October 12 at 7:30 pm

Sunday, October 13 at 4 pm

Thursday, October 17 at 7:30 pm

Friday, October 18 at 7:30 pm

Saturday, October 19 at 3:30 pm

Mamma Mia stars Elle Shaheen '21 as Donna, Celia Kenny '20 as Sophie, Hirsh Sisodia '20 as Sam, Mike Shirek '20 as Harry, Henry Lynch '20 as Bill, Rachel Kahn '20 as Tanya, Julia Riew '21 as Rosie, Ilja Wan-Simm '23 as Sky, Thomas Burr '21 as Pepper, Odessa Deng '21 as Lisa, Louis Zekowski '23 as Eddie, and features Ariana Soto '20, Lucy Devine '20, Anna Correll '22, Taylor Kruse '23, Quinn Lewis '22, Karina Coperwaithe '23, and Una Corbett '20 in the ensemble.

Mamma Mia on the Mainstage is music directed by Joy Nesbitt '21 and Clay Oxford '22, produced by Morgan Booker '20, Emily Orr '21, Aaron Olkin '20, and Angela Kim '21, and stage managed by Abigail Sage '21 and Hannah Printz '21.

Get your tickets here: https://www.boxoffice.harvard.edu/Online/default.asp?BOparam::WScontent::loadArticle::permalink=theatre&menu_id=E441BC2D-00F1-4719-B831-62D65C9C9BEA





