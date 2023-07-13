MACBETH at Parkman Bandstand

MACBETH at Commonwealth Shakespeare Company

By: Jul. 13, 2023

Amid intense civil strife and a decaying social fabric — an insurrection takes hold. In Shakespeare’s classic tragedy, an unexpected prophecy sends Macbeth (Faran Tahir) on a fervent and murderous quest to become the new King of Scotland. A timeless story of ambition versus loyalty and a mainstay of Shakespeare’s canon, our production of Macbeth will be directed by Commonwealth Shakespeare Company’s visionary Founding Artistic Director, Steven Maler, and performed for FREE in the heart of Boston at the Parkman Bandstand on Boston Common.

