MACBETH at Parkman Bandstand

Community is at the heart of Bahué's Latinx Composer Miniature Challenge. The bi-coastal duo, Aliana de la Guardia and Ariel Campos, whose mission is to advocate for and uplift Latinx artistry and culture through music, challenged Latinx composers to write miniature pieces of 60 seconds or less. Now, the dynamic new voice and percussion duo will virtually premiere seven new works, posting them at 8:30 AM on Thursdays from July 20th through August 31st on their social media and on the Bahué website.