Lyralen Kaye Will Present MY PREFERRED PRONOUN IS WE at the Marblehead Little Theatre in March

What happens when a queer activist with multiple personalities tries to emigrate to Canada? Lyralen Kaye's solo show takes audiences on a ride through emigration wins and losses, long- term marriage conflict, and an out-of-the-box personal reveal shared with humor and pathos.

Election night 2016 - Americans crashed the Canadian immigration website; so many people wanted to get out of Trump's America. Of course, most people never did more than look. Lyralen Kaye actually sold their home and ran for the border. A long-time feminist and multicultural queer activist, Lyralen also has multiple personalities (a fact they'd successfully kept out of their writing, acting and producing career for 30 years). My Preferred Pronoun Is We takes the audience into the unique experience of trying to emigrate and the resulting stress of convincing officials you're worthy of crossing the border... permanently. The journey is made more comic by Lyralen's change resistant partner who only wants to keep her job at Harvard and by the legal demands of emigration that throw all of Lyralen's personalities into frantic arguing about whether or not to tell the truth about their multiplicity. Through all of this, they react to the highs and lows of each success and disappointment with age-appropriate drama. Finally, they come to understand and articulate their own definition of what it means to be non-binary and multiple in these United States.

Through a combination of physical theater, storytelling and stand-up comedy, Lyralen lays it all on the line. "This is the time to risk transparency, because there's no other way to bring people together." They grin. "Except for making them laugh. And I plan to do that, too."

What:

My Preferred Pronoun is We written and performed by Lyralen Kaye directed by Caitlin Inglis, Alex Dietrich and Nina Groom Canadian dramaturg Lisa Merchant performed at the Marblehead Little Theatre

When:

March 28, 2020 at 7:30pm March 29, 2020 at 2pm

Where:

Marblehead Little Theatre 12 School Street Marblehead, MA www.MLTLive.org, www.lyralenkaye.com

Tickets:

Available online at https://mypreferredpronouniswe.brownpapertickets.com/

Price:

$22, $15 students





