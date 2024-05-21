2024 Lowell Folk Festival to Feature Expanded Local Arts Market

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The 37th annual Lowell Folk Festival is showcasing local visual artists, craft makers, and cultural organizations in the Experience Lowell Arts Market, this July 26-28, along with the dozens of musical acts who will gather in the Mill City this last weekend of July.



With nearly 150,000 attendees annually, coming from around the block and around the world, the Lowell Folk Festival is one of the largest, and longest-running free folk festival in the country. Experience Lowell Arts Market will featureover 50 area artists, craft makers, and organizations, enabling festival attendees and Lowell residents to experience everything that Lowell’s arts and culture community has to offer.



“The Experience Lowell Arts Market is a collaboration between the Folk Festival and Mosaic Lowell, an ongoing program here in the city of Lowell,” said Festival Director Lee Viliesis. “Last year was the first time it was part of The Festival and allowed us to shine a light on the talented artists and craft artisans who call Lowell and the Merrimack Valley home.”



“We’re looking forward to showcasing the breadth of creatives in Lowell and the surrounding area,” said Jessica O’Hearn, Mosaic Lowell Director. “From traditional artists, artisans and contemporary crafters to writers and craft food vendors, all of these talented creatives will share what they do with visitors from around the country who come to the Folk Festival.”



Mosaic Lowell is the arts, culture, and creative economy plan for the City of Lowell, supporting arts and culture in the city through the key objectives of economic development, youth development, and equity building, ensuring that Lowell is a great place to live, work, create, and play.



More details about the festival, including additional musical artists and schedules, will be announced soon. Visit lowellfolkfestival.org or Facebook.com/LowellFolkFestival to stay posted on all future updates for the 37th Lowell Folk Festival 2024.



The Lowell Folk Festival is produced and supported by the Lowell Festival Foundation, the City of Lowell, Lowell National Historical Park, the National Council for the Traditional Arts, the Greater Lowell Chamber of Commerce, the Greater Lowell Community Foundation, and the Greater Merrimack Valley Convention and Visitors Bureau.



Major support for the Lowell Folk Festival comes from Mass Cultural Council, Saab Family Foundation/Saab Center for Portuguese Studies, Richard K. and Nancy Donahue, Demoulas Foundation, John Hunnewell Trust, Middlesex Community College, UMass Lowell, Mahoney Oil/Eastern Salt, Mosaic Lowell, Hilton Garden Inn Tewksbury Andover, Mass Office of Travel & Tourism, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Anheuser-Busch, Owl Stamp Visual Solutions,All Sports Heroes, Enterprise Bank, Aubert Fay Foundation, Theodore Edson Parker Foundation, Lowell Litter Krewe, and Dylan & Pete’s Ice Cream.

