Liz Callaway To Return To Quincy, MA For One Night Only Broadway Concert

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The brand-new concert is the second live event in the 2025 Broadway concert series. Ms. Callaway's concert is set to take place at The Church of Presidents on Saturday, February 22, 2025, at 8:00 PM.

Ms. Callaway showcases her storied career in a concert featuring songs from Broadway shows Liz has starred in, including her Tony-nominated turn in Baby, and her long-run belting "Memory" in Cats, alongside songs from her recording career and the silver screen, including her Grammy-nominated Sondheim album, and her Oscar-nominated hit from Anastasia. "An Evening With Liz Callaway" is a spellbinding sampler platter of what has been described as "the voice of a generation."

Don't miss this opportunity to witness Liz Callaway in a spectacular concert that highlights her incredible vocal talent and stage presence.

JM Productions has been dedicated to delivering top-tier entertainment to the Quincy community for over 45 years. Collaborating with talented artists and production teams, JM Productions continues to bring the best of Broadway, National Tours, and Cabaret concerts to local audiences. Audiences are invited to experience the exhilarating talent and artistry that have made these concerts a staple in the community.

A portion of tickets sold will be donated to a charitable organization connected to the LA fires.

Comments