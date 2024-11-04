Little River Band Added to 2025 Lineup at Indian Ranch in Webster, MA

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



An instant fan favorite after performing in 2023, Little River Band is coming back to Indian Ranch in Webster, MA on Sunday, July 6, 2025. Tickets go on sale this Friday, November 8th at 10:00 AM at www.indianranch.com. A limited number of Low Dough Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available for just $34.50 through November 14th, while supplies last.

The Eagles founding member, the late Glenn Frey, knew what he was saying when he dubbed Little River Band “the best singing band in the world.”Through the ‘70’s and ‘80’s, LRB enjoyed huge chart success with multi platinum albums and chart topping hits like: “Cool Change,” “The Night Owls,” "Happy Anniversary,” “Reminiscing,” “Lonesome Loser,” “Take It Easy On Me,” “Help Is on Its Way,” “We Two,” “Man On Your Mind,” “The Other Guy,” and "It’s A Long Way There.”

Worldwide album, CD sales and digital downloads now top 35 million and LRB has set a record for having had Top 10 hits for 6 consecutive years - In fact, they were the very first band to achieve that remarkable status! According to BMI, “Reminiscing” has garnered rare status with over 5 million airplays on American radio, and “Lady” is close behind with over 4 million airplays.

In 2004 LRB was inducted into the Australian Recording Industry Association Hall of Fame at the 18th Annual ARIA Music Awards and in September 2015 the band was awarded Casino Entertainer of the Year at the G2E Gaming Expo in Las Vegas Nevada.

Bringing their vocal and musical energy along with great arrangements to their timeless classic hits, each show creates new memories for the audience. The band enjoys watching their fans fall in love with the songs all over again as they are swept up by the show’s powerful performance and the volume of hits from LRB’s history.

Indian Ranch offers music lovers a chance to see some of the greatest country, classic rock and pop bands steps from Lake Chargoggagoggmanchauggagoggchaubunagungamaugg. Nestled between pine trees, the amphitheater offers the ability to see the stage from anywhere in the audience. More than a concert venue, Indian Ranch opened Samuel Slater’s Restaurant and is also home to the Indian Princess paddlewheeler and Indian Ranch Campground. More shows in the 2025 Concert Season will be announced soon.

Tickets for Little River Band on Sunday, July 6, 2025 go on-sale Friday, November 8, 2024 at 10:00 AM. A limited number of Low Dough Early Bird GA tickets will be available for just $34.50, November 8th-November 14th. Gates open at 11:30 AM and showtime is 1 PM. Tickets are available online at www.indianranch.com, by calling 1-800-514-ETIX (3849) or at the Indian Ranch Box Office. All events are rain or shine. No refunds. Indian Ranch is located at 200 Gore Road in Webster, MA outside of Worcester and less than an hour’s drive from Boston, Providence, Hartford and Springfield. For more information, visit www.indianranch.com.

Comments