Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Boston Awards; Leads Favorite Local Theatre!

Happy Holidays! The latest standings have been announced as of Monday, November 27th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Boston Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2023.

Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Boston Standings - 11/27/23

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Non-Professional)

Donnie Norton & Steve Bass - A SWINGIN' AFFAIR BIG BAND - The Company Theatre 22%

Abby Mueller - UNBREAKABLE - Break a Leg Theater Works 13%

Steve Bass - A SWINGIN' AFFAIR - The Company Theatre 13%

Harry Ohlson - UNBREAKABLE - Break a Leg Theater Works 8%

Daniel Webber - AN EVENING WITH SONDHEIM, SCHWARTZ, AND WEBBER - Voices of Hope Boston 7%

Casey Hatch - AN EVENING WITH SONDHEIM, SCHWARTZ, AND WEBBER - Voices of Hope Boston 6%

Jon DiPrima - AN EVENING WITH SONDHEIM, SCHWARTZ, AND WEBBER - Voices of Hope Boston 6%

James Jackson Jr - JAMES JACKSON JR SINGS! - Post Office Cafe 6%

Jo Brisbane - MOD HOLLYWOOD! TUNES FROM A TOWN WITHOUT PITY - Napoleon Room/Club Cafe Boston 6%

Erin Maitland - AN EVENING WITH SONDHEIM, SCHWARTZ, AND WEBBER - Voices of Hope Boston 5%

Ken Kawa - THOROUGHLY MODERN MUSICALS - Case Theatre Boosters 5%

Letta Neely - PULLING IT ALL INTO THE CURRENT - A Revolution of Values Theatre Project 3%



Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Professional)

Kelli O'Hara - BROADWAY IN WORCESTER PRESENTS KELLI O'HARA - JMAC 15%

Sarah deLima - THE LADIES WHO LUNCH - Napoleon Room/Club Cafe Boston 13%

Jessie Mueller and Seth Rudetsky - BROADWAY IN WORCESTER PRESENTS JESSIE MUELLER AND SETH RUDETSKY - Prior Performing Arts Center 13%

Yewande Odetoyinbo - UPLIFT CONCERT - Reagle Music Theatre 11%

Allison Case - WOMEN IN MUSIC - Firehouse Center for the Arts 11%

Paul Rescigno and Robbie Rescigno - THE RESCIGNOS: FRANKLINCENSE - THE BLACK BOX 8%

James Jackson Jr - ON BROADWAY... & MORE - Provincetown Theater 6%

Jimmy Tingle - JIMMY TINGLE TONIGHT! - Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater 6%

Robert Saoud - MAKE YOUR OWN KIND OF MUSIC - Napoleon Room/Club Cafe Boston 5%

Serge Clivio - SERGE CLIVIO: JOY LIVE - Regent Theatre 3%

Eden Casteel - KAHN ARTIST - Seaglass Theater Company 2%

Maddie Lam - CANDELIGHT CONCERT - Wilbur Fiske Haven House 2%

Julia Watkins - ELECTRIFY THE NIGHT - Wilbur Fiske Haven House 2%

Natalja Sticco - ECHOES OF MY HEART - Wilbur Fiske Haven House 1%

BK Davis - LIVE - Wilbur Fiske Haven House 1%

Tereza Kralova - THE MAESTRO’S CABARET & OPERARIUM (PREVIEW) - Wilbur Fiske Haven House 1%

Natalja Sticco - THE MAESTRO’S CABARET & OPERARIUM (PREVIEW) - Wilbur Fiske Haven House 1%

Max Dread Minaya - NOMENEE/PERFORMANCE - Performance 1%

Ondrej Potucek - THE MAESTRO’S CABARET & OPERARIUM (PREVIEW) - Wilbur Fiske Haven House 0%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Sally Ashton Forrest - BORN TO DO THIS - THE JOAN OF ARC ROCK OPERA - The Company Theatre 19%

Brad Reinking - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Company Theatre 14%

Will Fafard Jr. - THE WEDDING SINGER - Pentucket Players 9%

DJ Kostka - OKLAHOMA! - Academy of Performing Arts 8%

Sydney T. Grant - THE TRAIL TO OREGON - Yorick Ensemble 7%

Jen Bertolino, Susan Chebookjian, Di Longtin, Suzanne Neuman, and Karen Rogers - THE MUSIC MAN - Voices of Hope Boston 7%

Thayne Jasperson - PIPPIN - Break a Leg Theater Works 7%

Brad Reinking - SPRING AWAKENING - Riverside Theatre Works 6%

Erin Verina - HEATHERS - Spotlight Music and Theater Academy 5%

Brad Reinking - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Riverside Theatre Works 3%

Teri Shea - THE WORLD GOES ROUND - Cotuit Center for the Arts 3%

Lauren Ambrose - FOOTLOOSE - Broken Leg Productions 3%

P.J. Terranova - CABARET - Riverside Theatre Works 3%

Jason Hair-Wynn - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Burlington players 3%

Jason Hair-Wynn - NUNSENSE - Arlington Friends of the Drama 3%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Dylan Kerr - ROCK OF AGES - Firehouse Center for the Arts 12%

Tyler Hanes - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Franklin Performing Arts Company 12%

Taavon Gamble - THE PROM - SpeakEasy Stage Company 9%

Taryn Herman - PIPPIN - Firehouse Arts Center 9%

Rachel Bertone - OKLAHOMA! - Reagle Music Theatre 9%

Daniel Forest Sullivan - SISTER ACT - Lyric Stage Boston 7%

Connor Gallagher - BEETLEJUICE - Riverside Theatre Works 6%

Larry Sousa - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Wheelock Family Theater 6%

Ilyse Robbins - ASSASSINS - Lyric Stage Boston 6%

Al Blackstone - AN AMERICAN IN PARIS - The Cape Playhouse 5%

Julia Deter - RENT - The Umbrella Stage Company 4%

Taavon Gamble - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Reagle Music Theatre 3%

Brooklyn Toli - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - New Bedford Festival Theatre 3%

Rick Faugno - JERSEY BOYS - The Cape Playhouse 3%

Kenny Ingram - THE WIZ - New Bedford Festival Theatre 2%

Patrick O'Neill - WHITE CHRISTMAS - New Bedford Festival Theatre 2%

Saxon Pierce - THE MAESTRO’S CABARET & OPERARIUM (PREVIEW) - Wilbur Fiske Haven House 0%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Rachel Padula-Shufelt - BORN TO DO THIS - THE JOAN OF ARC ROCK OPERA - The Company Theatre 25%

Paulie Devlin - SPRING AWAKENING - Riverside Theatre Works 13%

Lisa Belsky - A WRINKLE IN TIME - Triad Theatre Company 10%

Laura Dillon - THE GREAT GATSBY - Marblehead Little Theatre 10%

Meg McEvoy-Duane - CINDERELLA - Break a Leg Theater Works 10%

Josh Telepman - THE TRAIL TO OREGON - Yorick Ensemble 6%

Carol Sherry - CASA VALENTINA - Provincetown Theater 5%

Leslie Held - WORKING - Suffolk University Theatre Department 5%

Anna Silva - THE MUSIC MAN - Voices of Hope Boston 5%

Kat Lawrence - ROMEO & JULIET - CSC’s Stage2 4%

Bridget Austin-Weiss - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Massasoit Theatre Company 3%

Anna Silva - HANDBAGGED - The Hovey Players 3%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Merrie Whitney - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Franklin Performing Arts Company 11%

Kelly Baker - SISTER ACT - Lyric Stage Boston 10%

Emerald City Costumes - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Reagle Music Theatre 9%

Sydney Hawes - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - New Bedford Festival Theatre 8%

Catherine Stramer - RITE OF PASSAGE - Punctuate4 Productions 8%

Rebecca Shannon Butler - RENT - The Umbrella Stage Company 8%

Kelly Baker - THE FULL MONTY - North Shore Music Theatre 6%

Rachel Padula-Shufelt - ASSASSINS - Lyric Stage Boston 5%

Emerald City Theatrical - OKLAHOMA! - Reagle Music Theatre 5%

Gail Astrid Buckley - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Lyric Stage Boston 5%

Kat Lawrence - INTO THE BREECHES - Hub Theatre Company 5%

Nancy Leary - MACBETH - Commonwealth Shakespeare Company 4%

Jennifer Paar - SENSE & SENSIBILITY - The Cape Playhouse 4%

Chelsea Kerl Phelps - TALL TALES FROM BLACKBURN TAVERN - Gloucester Stage 4%

Jennifer Paar - BASKERVILLE - The Cape Playhouse 2%

David R. Gammons - THE GAAGA - Arlekin Players 2%

Jimmy Johansmeyer - MARY POPPINS - Penobscot Theatre 2%

Seth Bodie - THE GREAT LEAP - Lyric Stage Boston 1%

Hunter Gannet - THE MAESTRO’S CABARET & OPERARIUM (PREVIEW) - Wilbur Fiske Haven House 1%



Best Dance Production (Professional)

THE PROM - SpeakEasy Stage Company 41%

AN AMERICAN IN PARIS - The Cape Playhouse 18%

THE WIZ - New Bedford Festival Theatre 16%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - New Bedford Festival Theatre 12%

WHITE CHRISTMAS - New Bedford Festival Theatre 10%

FOXY - Kairos Dance Theater 3%



Best Direction Of A Musical (Non-Professional)

Zoe Bradford & Sally Ashton Forrest - BORN TO DO THIS - The Company Theatre 11%

Zoe Bradford - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Company Theatre 9%

Alexandra Dietrich - THE GREAT GATSBY - Marblehead Little Theatre 8%

Brad Reinking & Stefani Wood - SPRING AWAKENING - Riverside Theatre Works 8%

Michael Jay & Josh Telepman - THE TRAIL TO OREGON - Yorick Ensemble 6%

Vito Abate - A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE - The Footlight Club 6%

Corey Cadigan - INTO THE WOODS - Colonial Chorus Players 5%

Adam Joy - SWEENEY TODD - MMAS 5%

Erin verina and Kristy Errera-solomon - HEATHERS - Spotlight Music and Theater Academy 4%

Zoe Bradford - THE SECRET GARDEN - The Company Theatre 4%

Dana Siegal - THE MUSIC MAN - Voices of Hope Boston 4%

Laura Marie Duncan - AS YOU LIKE IT - Boston Conservatory at Berklee 4%

Wesley Savick - WORKING - Suffolk University Theatre Department 3%

Kyle Wrentz & Healy Sammis - PIPPIN - Break a Leg Theater Works 3%

Steve Ross - NEXT TO NORMAL - Eventide Theatre Company 3%

Terry Brady - OKLAHOMA! - Academy of Performing Arts 3%

Jason Hair-Wynn - NUNSENSE - Arlington Friends of the Drama 3%

Amy Kaser - AMERICAN IDIOT - Academy of Performing Arts 3%

Art Devine - A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE - Cape Rep Theatre 3%

John Kennedy - AMERICAN IDIOT - Academy of Performing Arts 2%

P.J. Terranova - CABARET - Riverside Theatre Works 2%

Jennifer Hemphill - ROCK OF AGES - Theatre workshop Nantucket 1%

Donna Wresinski - COMPANY - Eventide Theatre Company 1%

Holly Hansen - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Cotuit Center for the Arts, Cotuit MA 1%

Donna Wresinski - THE WORLD GOES ROUND - Cotuit Center for the Arts 0%



Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)

Maddie Roth - FUN HOME - Firehouse Center for the Arts 9%

Raye Lynn Mercer - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Franklin Performing Arts Company 9%

Julia Deter - RENT - The Umbrella Stage Company 8%

Alex Timers - BEETLEJUICE - Citizens Opera House 8%

Rachel Bertone - OKLAHOMA! - Reagle Music Theatre 8%

Paul Daigneault - THE PROM - SpeakEasy Stage Company 7%

Taavon Gamble - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Reagle Music Theatre 6%

Megan Blouin-Little - JUNIE B. JONES - Firehouse Center for the Arts 6%

Lydia Cochran - THE MAD ONES - Studio Theatre Worcester 5%

Leigh Barrett - SISTER ACT - Lyric Stage Company 5%

Gerry McIntyre - THE FULL MONTY - North Shore Music Theatre 4%

Art Devine - A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE - Cape Rep Theatre 4%

Courtney O'Connor - ASSASSINS - Lyric Stage Boston 4%

David Drake - THE FANTASTICKS: REIMAGINED - Provincetown Theater 3%

Courtney O'Connor - PRELUDES - Lyric Stage Boston 3%

Al Blackstone - AN AMERICAN IN PARIS - The Cape Playhouse 2%

Elizabeth Bettencourt - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - New Bedford Festival Theatre 2%

Maura Hanlon - ARCHIBALD AVERY - Cape Rep Theatre 2%

Joyce Chittick - JERSEY BOYS - The Cape Playhouse 1%

James Robinson - AWAKENINGS - Odyssey Opera and BMOP 1%

Charles Duke - THE WIZ - New Bedford Festival Theatre 1%

Gino DiCapra - THE MAESTRO’S CABARET & OPERARIUM (PREVIEW) - Wilbur Fiske Haven House 1%

Kenny Ingram - THE WIZ - New Bedford Festival Theatre 1%

Patrick O' Neill - WHITE CHRISTMAS - New Bedford Festival Theatre 1%



Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)

Toni Ruscio - A WRINKLE IN TIME - Triad Theatre Company 28%

Michelle Aguillion - DANCING AT LUGHNASA - Arlington Friends of the Drama 14%

Bryn Boice - ROMEO & JULIET - CSC’s Stage2 13%

Judy Hamer - A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Academy of Performing Arts 13%

Jo Brisbane - THREE LITTLE GIRLS DOWN A WELL - Cotuit Center for the Arts, Cotuit MA 9%

Celia Couture - HANDBAGGED - The Hovey Players 6%

Maren Caulfield - THE REAL INSPECTOR HOUND - The Cannon Theatre 4%

Eric Butler - SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS - WCLOC Theater Company 4%

Donald Sheehan - AUNTIE MAME - True Repertory 3%

Kevin Nessman - FARCE OF HABIT - Acme Theatre Company 3%

Celia Couture - MAYTAG VIRGIN - The Vokes Players 1%

Greg Allen - PULLING IT ALL INTO THE CURRENT - A Revolution of Values Theatre Project 1%



Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)

Brooke Snow - CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Firehouse Center for the Arts 10%

Weylin Symes - THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW - Greater Boston Stage Company 8%

Ali Funkhouser - THE WOLVES - Franklin Performing Arts Company 6%

Dawn M Simmons - K-I-S-S-I-N-G - Huntington Theatre 5%

Myriam Cyr - RITE OF PASSAGE - Punctuate4 Productions 5%

Nick Paone - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Franklin Performing Arts Company 5%

Fred Sullivan, Jr. - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Lyric Stage Boston 5%

Bryn Boice - ROMEO AND JULIET - Commonwealth Shakespeare Company 4%

Eric Tucker - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Central Square Theater 4%

Joe Couturier - DOUBT, A PARABLE - Firehouse Center for the Arts 4%

John Somers - INTO THE BREECHES - Studio Theatre Worcester 4%

Taibi Magar - THE HALF-GOD OF RAINFALL - American Repertory Theatre 4%

David Drake - CASA VALENTINA - Provincetown Theater 4%

Steven Maler - MACBETH - Commonwealth Shakespeare Company 3%

Bryn Boice - TALL TALES FROM BLACKBURN TAVERN - Gloucester Stage 3%

Bryn Boice - INTO THE BREECHES - Hub Theatre Company 3%

Myriam Cyr - RITE OF PASSAGE - Punctuate4 Productions 3%

Jessica Holt - SENSE AND SENSIBILTIY - The Cape Playhouse 2%

Rosalind Bevan - STEW - Gloucester Stage 2%

Melory Mirashrafi - ENGLISH - SpeakEasy Stage Company 2%

David Drake - THE HUMANS - Provincetown Theater 2%

Brendan Fox - BASKERVILLE: A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY - The Cape Playhouse 2%

Courtney O'Connor - ROOTED - Lyric Stage Boston 1%

Sasha Denisova - THE GAAGA - Arlekin Players 1%

Paula Plum - LOVE, LOSS, AND WHAT I WORE - Hub Theatre Company 1%



Best Ensemble (Non-Professional)

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Company Theatre 10%

BORN TO DO THIS - The Company Theatre 8%

A WRINKLE IN TIME - Triad Theatre Company 6%

A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE - The Footlight Club 6%

THE GREAT GATSBY - Marblehead Little Theatre 6%

THE TRAIL TO OREGON - Yorick Ensemble 4%

RITE OF PASSAGE - Punctuate4 Productions 4%

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - The Theatre Institute 4%

SPRING AWAKENING - Riverside Theatre Works 4%

AMERICAN IDIOT - Academy of Performing Arts 4%

THE SECRET GARDEN - The Company Theatre 4%

AS YOU LIKE IT - Boston Conservatory at Berklee 3%

WORKING - Suffolk University Theatre Department 3%

INTO THE WOODS - Colonial Chorus Players 3%

THE WEDDING SINGER - Pentucket Players 3%

THE MUSIC MAN - Voices of Hope Boston 3%

PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - The Company Theatre 3%

PIPPIN - Break a Leg Theater Works 2%

OKLAHOMA! - Academy of Performing Arts 2%

HANDBAGGED - The Hovey Players 2%

NEXT TO NORMAL - Eventide Theatre Company 2%

NUNSENSE - Arlington Friends of the Drama 2%

SWEENEY TODD - MMAS 2%

CASA VALENTINA - Provincetown Theater 1%

A CHRISTMAS STORY - Massasoit Theatre Company 1%



Best Ensemble (Professional)

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Company Theatre 10%

BEETLEJUICE - Citizens Opera House 6%

ROCK OF AGES - Firehouse Center for the Arts 6%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Franklin Performing Arts Company 6%

CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Firehouse Center for the Arts 5%

THE PROM - SpeakEasy Stage Company 4%

RENT - The Umbrella Stage Company 4%

THE MAD ONES - Studio Theatre Worcester 4%

FAT HAM - Huntington Theatre 3%

ASSASSINS - Lyric Stage Boston 3%

RITE OF PASSAGE - Punctuate4 Productions 3%

THE FULL MONTY - North Shore Music Theatre 3%

A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE - Cape Rep Theatre 3%

OKLAHOMA! - Reagle Music Theatre 3%

MABETH - Commonwealth Shakespeare Company 2%

INTO THE WOODS - Actors Company of Natick 2%

SISTER ACT - Lyric Stage Company 2%

DOUBT, A PARABLE - Firehouse Center for the Arts 2%

WHITE CHRISTMAS - New Bedford Festival Theatre 2%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Reagle Music Theatre 2%

CASA VALENTINA - Provincetown Theater 2%

INTO THE BREECHES - Studio Theatre Worcester 2%

AN AMERICAN IN PARIS - The Cape Playhouse 2%

CHICKEN AND BISCUITS - Front Porch Arts Collective 2%

STEW - Gloucester Stage 2%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Dean Palmer Jr. - BORN TO DO THIS - THE JOAN OF ARC ROCK OEPRA - The Company Theatre 22%

James Gross - A WRINKLE IN TIME - Triad Theatre Company 12%

Olivia Sederlund - A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE - The Footlight Club 11%

Erik Fox - SPRING AWAKENING - Riverside Theatre Works 8%

Madison Gentile - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - The Theatre Institute 8%

Mauve Moriarty - AMERICAN IDIOT - Academy of Performing Arts 8%

Mark Sherman - THE TRAIL TO OREGON - Yorick Ensemble 7%

Jeff Adelberg - WORKING - Suffolk University Theatre Department 6%

Jonathan Ryder - OKLAHOMA! - Academy of Performing Arts 5%

Kasey Sheehan - PIPPIN - Break a Leg Theater Works 4%

Eric Jacobsen - HANDBAGGED - The Hovey Players 4%

Erin Trainor - THREE LITTLE GIRLS DOWN A WELL - Cotuit Center for the Arts, Cotuit MA 3%

Matt Guminski - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Massasoit Theatre Company 2%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

David Plante - THE MAD ONES - Studio Theatre Worcester 12%

Nathaniel Packard - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Franklin Performing Arts Company 10%

Bretton Reis - DOUBT, A PARABLE - Firehouse Center for the Arts 9%

Corey Whittemore - THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW - Greater Boston Stage Company 8%

Amanda Fallon - ROMEO & JULIET - Commonwealth Shakespeare Company 6%

Stephen Petrilli - THE FANTASTICKS: REIMAGINED - Provincetown Theater 5%

Phil Kong - ARCHIBALD AVERY - Cape Rep Theatre 5%

Daisy Long - A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE - Cape Rep Theatre 4%

E. Southern & Maximo Grano De Oro - MACBETH - Commonwealth Shakespeare Company 4%

Michael Wonson - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - New Bedford Festival Theatre 4%

Frank Meissner Jr. - OKLAHOMA! - Reagle Music Theatre 3%

Baron E. Pugh - ASSASSINS - Lyric Stage Boston 3%

Matt Guminski - THE WIZ - New Bedford Festival Theatre 3%

Amanda Fallon - ENGLISH - SpeakEasy Stage Company 3%

Karen Perlow - PRELUDES - Lyric Stage Company 2%

JARON HERMANSON - AN AMERICAN IN PARIS - The Cape Playhouse 2%

Patricia M. Nichols - THE PICKLEBALL WARS - Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater 2%

JARON HERMANSON - CAMELOT - The Cape Playhouse 2%

Karen Perlow - ROOTED - Lyric Stage Boston 2%

Kevin Fulton - THE GAAGA - Arlekin Players 2%

Christopher Ostrom - AWAKENINGS - Odyssey Opera and BMOP 1%

Kirk Bookman - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - The Cape Playhouse 1%

Michael Clark Wonson - THE GREAT LEAP - Lyric Stage Boston 1%

Jason Lynch - BASKERVILLE - The Cape Playhouse 1%

John Salutz - THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) - Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Non-Professional)

Melissa Carubia - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Company Theatre 16%

Robert McDonough - BORN TO DO THIS - THE JOAN OF ARC ROCK OPERA - The Company Theatre 12%

Bethany Aiken - A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE - The Footlight Club 9%

David Flowers - THE GREAT GATSBY - Marblehead Little Theatre 6%

Eli Bigelow - SWEENEY TODD - MMAS 6%

Chris morris - OKLAHOMA! - Academy of Performing Arts 6%

Stefani Wood - SPRING AWAKENING - Riverside Theatre Works 6%

Amanda Morgan - THE MUSIC MAN - Voices of Hope Boston 6%

Alan Freedman - INTO THE WOODS - Colonial Chorus Players 5%

Pam Wannie - NEXT TO NORMAL - Eventide Theatre Company 5%

Elias Condakes - THE TRAIL TO OREGON - Yorick Ensemble 5%

Robert McDonough - THE SECRET GARDEN - The Company Theatre 5%

John Eldridge - THE WEDDING SINGER - Pentucket Players 5%

Jenny Tsai - CABARET - Riverside Theatre Works 3%

Jeff Kimball - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - The Vokes Players 2%

Pamela Wannie - COMPANY - Eventide Theatre Company 2%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Professional)

Hallie Wetzell - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Franklin Performing Arts Company 10%

Justin Knowlton - ROCK OF AGES - Firehouse Center for the Arts 8%

Amanda Morgan - PIPPIN - Firehouse Center For The Arts 7%

Dan Rodriguez - ASSASSINS - Lyric Stage Boston 6%

Steven Bergman - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - New Bedford Festival Theatre 6%

Dan Rodriguez - OKLAHOMA! - Reagle Music Theatre 6%

Kris Layton - THE MAD ONES - Studio Theatre Worcester 6%

Justin Knowlton - FUN HOME - Firehouse Center for the Arts 6%

Jeff Kimball - RENT - The Umbrella Stage Company 5%

Milton Granger - THE FULL MONTY - North Shore Music Theatre 5%

Scott Storr - A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE - Cape Rep Theatre 5%

John Thomas - THE FANTASTICKS: REIMAGINED - Provincetown Theater 4%

Luke Molloy - JERSEY BOYS - The Cape Playhouse 4%

David Coleman - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Wheelock Family Theater 3%

David Coleman - SISTER ACT - Lyric Stage Company 3%

Dan Rodriguez - PRELUDES - Lyric Stage Company 3%

Michael Ellis Ingram - OMAR - Boston Lyric Opera 3%

Matthew Smedal - AN AMERICAN IN PARIS - The Cape Playhouse 2%

David Coleman - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Reagle Music Theatre 2%

Gio Tio - WHITE CHRISTMAS - New Bedford Festival Theatre 2%

David Angus - BLUEBEARDS CASTLE - Boston Lyric Opera 1%

Dan Pardo - CAMELOT - The Cape Playhouse 1%

Marco Borroni - THE MAESTRO’S CABARET & OPERARIUM (PREVIEW) - Wilbur Fiske Haven House 1%

Kenny Smith - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - The Cape Playhouse 1%

Mike Stapleton - SERGE CLIVIO: JOY LIVE - Regent Theatre 0%



Best Musical (Non-Professional)

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Company Theatre 11%

BORN TO DO THIS - The Company Theatre 10%

THE GREAT GATSBY - Marblehead Little Theatre 7%

A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE - The Footlight Club 6%

SPRING AWAKENING - Riverside Theatre Works 5%

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - The Theatre Institute 5%

AMERICAN IDIOT - Academy of Performing Arts 4%

THE SECRET GARDEN - The Company Theatre 4%

THE TRAIL TO OREGON - Yorick Ensemble 4%

AS YOU LIKE IT - Boston Conservatory at Berklee 4%

THE MUSIC MAN - Voices of Hope Boston 4%

WORKING - Suffolk University Theatre Department 4%

INTO THE WOODS - Colonial Chorus Players 3%

THE WEDDING SINGER - Pentucket Players 3%

PIPPIN - Break a Leg Theater Works 3%

A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE - Cape Rep Theatre 3%

OKLAHOMA! - Academy of Performing Arts 3%

SWEENEY TODD - MMAS 2%

THE FANTASTICKS - Provincetown Theater 2%

NEXT TO NORMAL - Eventide Theatre Company 2%

NUNSENSE - Arlington Friends of the Drama 2%

GREASE THE MUSICAL - Riverside Theatre Works 2%

ROCK OF AGES - Theatre workshop Nantucket 2%

THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Cape Cod Theatre Company 2%

CABARET - Riverside Theatre Works 2%



Best Musical (Professional)

BEETLEJUICE - Citizens Opera House 10%

ROCK OF AGES - Firehouse Center for the Arts 8%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Franklin Performing Arts Company 6%

THE MAD ONES - Studio Theatre Worcester 6%

PIPPIN - Firehouse Center for the Arts 6%

THE PROM - SpeakEasy Stage Company 6%

JAGGED LITTLE PILL - Citizens Opera House 6%

FUN HOME - Firehouse Center for the Arts 5%

THE FULL MONTY - North Shore Music Theatre 4%

ASSASSINS - Lyric Stage Boston 4%

RENT - The Umbrella Stage Company 4%

A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE - Cape Rep Theatre 4%

INTO THE WOODS - Actors Company of Natick 4%

OKLAHOMA! - Reagle Music Theatre 3%

SISTER ACT - Lyric Stage Boston 3%

WHITE CHRISTMAS - New Bedford Festival Theatre 2%

THE FANTASTICKS: REIMAGINED - Provincetown Theater 2%

ARCHIBALD AVERY - Cape Rep Theatre 2%

JUNIE B. JONES - Firehouse Center for the Arts 2%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - New Bedford Festival Theatre 2%

THE WIZ - New Bedford Festival Theatre 2%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Reagle Music Theatre 2%

AN AMERICAN IN PARIS - The Cape Playhouse 2%

JERSEY BOYS - The Cape Playhouse 2%

PRELUDES - Lyric Stage Boston 1%



Best New Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Born To Do This - The Company Theatre 34%

THE PONY EXPRESS: A MUSICAL ADVENTURE - Lighthouse Studios: Meehan Family Arts Barn 31%

HALLEY’S COMET - Massasoit Theatre Company 13%

THREE LITTLE GIRLS DOWN A WELL - Cotuit Center for the Arts, Cotuit MA 9%

RITE OF PASSAGE - Punctuate4 Productions 8%

SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS - WCLOC Theater Company 5%



Best New Play Or Musical (Professional)

THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW - Greater Boston Stage Company 31%

THE PICKLEBALL WARS - Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater 16%

THE FANTASTICKS: REIMAGINED - Provincetown Theater 14%

TALL TALES FROM BLACKBURN TAVERN - Gloucester Stage 10%

RITE OF PASSAGE - Punctuate4 Productions 9%

ARCHIBALD AVERY - Cape Rep Theatre 7%

THE GAAGA - Arlekin Players 7%

LIV AT SEA - Harbor Stage Company 4%

THE MAESTRO’S CABARET & OPERARIUM (PREVIEW) - Wilbur Fiske Haven House 3%



Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Christie Reading - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Company Theatre 11%

Liza Giangrande - BORN TO DO THIS - The Company Theatre 10%

Keith Robinson - THE GREAT GATSBY - Marblehead Little Theatre 7%

Adam Sell - A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE - The Footlight Club 6%

Alex Norton - THE PONY EXPRESS: A MUSICAL ADVENTURE - Lighthouse Studios: Meehan Family Arts Barn 6%

Reese Racicot - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Company Theatre 6%

Max Ripley - SPRING AWAKENING - Riverside Theatre Works 4%

Zoey Roth - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - The Theatre Institute 4%

Josh Telepman - THE TRAIL TO OREGON - Yorick Ensemble 3%

Alex Norton - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - The Company Theatre 3%

Kindred Moore - AS YOU LIKE IT - Boston Conservatory at Berklee 3%

Wil Moser - AMERICAN IDIOT - Academy of Performing Arts 2%

Maeve McCluskey - INTO THE WOODS - Colonial Chorus Players 2%

Jodi Edwards - NEXT TO NORMAL - Eventide Theatre Company 2%

Katie Iafolla - THE TRAIL TO OREGON - Yorick Ensemble 2%

Kenny Meehan - THE MUSIC MAN - Voices of Hope Boston 2%

Andrew Olah - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - The Theatre Institute 2%

Emma Walker - A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE - The Footlight Club 2%

Denise Page - OKLAHOMA! - Academy of Performing Arts 2%

Diane Meehan - THE MUSIC MAN - Voices of Hope Boston 1%

Janet Pohli - NUNSENSE - Arlington Friends of the Drama 1%

Sean Lally - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Quigg Creations 1%

Zack Johnson - COMPANY - Eventide Theatre Company 1%

Marissa Sabella - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - The Theatre Institute 1%

Kieran Kelly - PIPPIN - Arlington Friends of the Drama 1%



Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Amanda LoCoco - THE MAD ONES - Studio Theatre Worcester 9%

Nicki Abare - ROCK OF AGES - Firehouse Center for the Arts 7%

Sara Jean Ford - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Franklin Performing Arts Company 7%

Yewande Odetoyinbo - SISTER ACT - Lyric Stage Company 6%

Heidi Blickenstaff - JAGGED LITTLE PILL - Citizens Opera House 6%

Jake Siffert - PIPPIN - Firehouse Center for the Arts 5%

Eleni Kontzamanys - PIPPIN - Firehouse Center for the Arts 5%

Ari Schmidt - FUN HOME - Firehouse Center for the Arts 5%

Anthony Teixeira - A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE - Cape Rep Theatre 4%

Justin Collette - BEETLEJUICE - Citizens Opera House 4%

Beau Jackett - THE FANTASTICKS: REIMAGINED - Provincetown Theater 3%

Liesie Kelly - THE PROM - SpeakEasy Stage Company 3%

Kayla Shimizu - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Reagle Music Theatre 3%

Andy Cico - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Firehouse Center for the Arts 3%

Emma Robertson - INTO THE WOODS - Actors Company of Natick 2%

Emily Koch - VIOLET - Franklin Performing Arts Company 2%

Johnny Kuntz - THE PROM - SpeakEasy Stage Company 2%

Jared Troilo - OKLAHOMA! - Reagle Music Theatre 2%

E.J. Service - RENT - The Umbrella Stage Company 2%

Nick Paone - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Franklin Performing Arts Company 2%

Christopher Chew - ASSASSINS - Lyric Stage Boston 1%

Mary Callanan - THE PROM - SpeakEasy Stage Company 1%

Robert St. Laurence - ASSASSINS - Lyric Stage Boston 1%

Macklin Devine - ARCHIBALD AVERY - Cape Rep Theatre 1%

Robbie Rescigno - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Franklin Performing Arts Company 1%



Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Madeline Bonatti - A WRINKLE IN TIME - Triad Theatre Company 16%

Ricky DeSisto - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Massasoit Theatre Company 9%

Missy Potash - STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Academy of Performing Arts 8%

Aiden O’Neal - INDECENT - Concord Players 8%

Jennifer Bean - MISS HOLMES - The Footlight Club 8%

Josh Telepman - DANCING AT LUGHNASA - Arlington Friends of the Drama 5%

Paul Melendy - THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW - Greater Boston Stage Company 5%

Kenny Lockwood - CASA VALENTINA - Provincetown Theater 5%

Ryan Van Buskirk - A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Academy of Performing Arts 4%

Sandra Basile - THREE LITTLE GIRLS DOWN A WELL - Cotuit Center for the Arts, Cotuit MA 4%

Jennifer Shea - MAYTAG VIRGIN - The Vokes Players 4%

Scott Salley - BLITHE SPIRIT - TCAN 4%

Emma Hennessey - THREE LITTLE GIRLS DOWN A WELL - Cotuit Center for the Arts, Cotuit MA 3%

Michael Jay - INDECENT - Concord Players 3%

David Foster - SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS - WCLOC Theater Company 2%

Kimberly Blaise - PERFECT ARRANGEMENT - Quanapowitt Players 2%

Robin Shropshire - SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS - WCLOC Theater Company 2%

Lily Anderson - THREE LITTLE GIRLS DOWN A WELL - Cotuit Center for the Arts, Cotuit MA 2%

Kathy Koerwer - FARCE OF HABIT - Acme Theatre Company 2%

Craig Chiampa - MAYTAG VIRGIN - The Vokes Players 2%

Andrew Rhoades - MOON OVER BUFFALO - TCAN 2%

Linnea Lyerly - SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS - WCLOC Theater Company 1%

Glenn A. Pierce - FARCE OF HABIT - Acme Theatre Company 1%



Best Performer In A Play (Professional)

Brayden Toth - CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Firehouse Center for the Arts 9%

Elena Doyno - THE WOLVES - Franklin Performing Arts Company 8%

Eddie Shields - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Central Square Theater 8%

Lily Ayotte - ROMEO & JULIET - Commonwealth Shakespeare Company 6%

Noah Silverman - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Franklin Performing Arts Company 6%

Noah Greenstein - RITE OF PASSAGE - Punctuate4 Productions 5%

Thomika Bridwell - CHICKEN AND BISCUITS - Front Porch Arts Collective 5%

Jack Greenberg - ROMEO & JULIET - Commonwealth Shakespeare Company 4%

Christina Pierro Biggins - INTO THE BREECHES - Studio Theatre Worcester 4%

Tyler Simahk - THE GREAT LEAP - Lyric Stage Boston 4%

Paul Melendy - TALL TALES FROM BLACKBURN TAVERN - Gloucester Stage 3%

Cheryl D. Singleton - STEW - Gloucester Stage 3%

Jim Manclark - DOUBT, A PARABLE - Firehouse Center for the Arts 3%

Nora Eschenheimer - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Lyric Stage Boston 3%

Scott Douglas Cunningham - CASA VALENTINA - Provincetown Theater 2%

Jenn Gambatese - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - The Cape Playhouse 2%

Sam Brinkley - ONCE - Priscilla Beach Theatre 2%

Michael Liebhauser - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Lyric Stage Company 2%

Kathleen Pickett - INTO THE BREECHES - Hub Theatre Company 2%

David Lee Huynh - BASKERVILLE - The Cape Playhouse 2%

Bonniejean Wilbur - DOUBT, A PARABLE - Firehouse Center for the Arts 1%

Lisa Tucker - ROOTED - Lyric Stage Boston 1%

Marc Pierre - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Lyric Stage Boston 1%

Brenda Withers - BETRAYAL - Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater 1%

Kathy McCafferty - THE PICKLEBALL WARS - Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater 1%



Best Play (Non-Professional)

A WRINKLE IN TIME - Triad Theatre Company 18%

INDECENT - Concord Players 13%

A CHRISTMAS STORY - Massasoit Theatre Company 9%

A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Academy of Performing Arts 9%

RITE OF PASSAGE - Punctuate4 Productions 9%

CASA VALENTINA - Provincetown Theater 7%

THREE LITTLE GIRLS DOWN A WELL - Cotuit Center for the Arts, Cotuit MA 7%

DANCING AT LUGHNASA - Arlington Friends of the Drama 5%

SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS - WCLOC Theater Company 5%

ALL MY SONS - Eventide Theatre Company 5%

HANDBAGGED - The Hovey Players 4%

BLITHE SPIRIT - TCAN 3%

AUNTIE MAME - True Repertory 3%

MAYTAG VIRGIN - The Vokes Players 2%

FARCE OF HABIT - Acme Theatre Company 2%



Best Play (Professional)

CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Firehouse Center for the Arts 12%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Lyric Stage Company 9%

ANGELS IN AMERICA - Central Square Theater 8%

THE WOLVES - Franklin Performing Arts Company 8%

WHITE CHRISTMAS - New Bedford Festival Theatre 7%

THE WIZ - New Bedford Festival Theatre 6%

MACBETH - Commonwealth Shakespeare Company 6%

RITE OF PASSAGE - Punctuate4 Productions 5%

INTO THE BREECHES - Studio Theatre Worcester 4%

DOUBT, A PARABLE - Firehouse Center for the Arts 4%

THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW - Greater Boston Stage Company 3%

CHICKEN AND BISCUITS - Front Porch Arts Collective 3%

CASA VALENTINA - Provincetown Theater 3%

AS YOU LIKE IT - Actors Shakespeare Project 3%

STEW - Gloucester Stage 3%

SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - The Cape Playhouse 2%

FAIRVIEW - SpeakEasy Stage Company 2%

ENGLISH - SpeakEasy Stage Company 2%

THE HALF-GOD OF RAINFALL - American Repertory Theatre 2%

BASKERVILLE - The Cape Playhouse 2%

THE HUMANS - Provincetown Theater 1%

ROOTED - Lyric Stage Boston 1%

BETRAYAL - WHAT and Harbor Stage 1%

THE GREAT LEAP - Lyric Stage Boston 1%

JESUS HOPPED THE 'A' TRAIN - Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater 1%



Best Production of an Opera (Professional)

MADAME BUTTERFLY - Boston Lyric Opera 37%

OMAR - Boston Lyric Opera 16%

CARMEN- MYSTIC SIDE OPERA - Wilbur Fiske Haven House 12%

AWAKENINGS - Odyssey Opera and BMOP 10%

LA TRAGÉDIE DE CARMEN - Seaglass Theater Company 5%

BLUEBEARDS CASTLE/FOUR SONGS - Boston Lyric Opera 5%

VINCERO! - Mystic Side Opera Company 5%

TOSCA- MYSTIC SIDE OPERA - Wilbur Fiske Haven House 4%

IL TROVATORE- MYSTIC SIDE OPERA - Wilbur Fiske Haven House 3%

UN BALLO IN MASCHERA- MYSTIC SIDE OPERA - Wilbur Fiske Haven House 1%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Ryan Barrow - BORN TO DO THIS - THE JOAN OF ARC ROCK OPERA - The Company Theatre 12%

Ryan Barrow - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Company Theatre 10%

James Gross - A WRINKLE IN TIME - Triad Theatre Company 7%

Ryan Barrow - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - The Company Theatre 7%

Jeremy Barnett - THE GREAT GATSBY - Marblehead Little Theatre 7%

Corey Cadigan, Rod Chandler, Tim Gregor - INTO THE WOODS - Colonial Chorus Players 7%

Aaron Stolicker - SPRING AWAKENING - Riverside Theatre Works 6%

Mark Roderick - AMERICAN IDIOT - Academy of Performing Arts 6%

Josh Telepman - THE TRAIL TO OREGON - Yorick Ensemble 5%

Cristina Todesco - AS YOU LIKE IT - Boston Conservatory 5%

Ryan Barrow - THE SECRET GARDEN - The Company Theatre 5%

Nathan Fogg-DeSisto - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Massasoit Theatre Company 4%

Jennifer Shea - HANDBAGGED - The Hovey Players 3%

Richard Chambers - METAMORPHESES - Suffolk University Theatre Department 3%

Mark Roderick - A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Academy of Performing Arts 3%

Jeffrey Peterson - WORKING - Suffolk University Theatre Department 2%

Charles Carr - NUNSENSE - Arlington Friends of the Drama 2%

Mark Roderick - OKLAHOMA! - Academy of Performing Arts 1%

Ed Savage - SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS - WCLOC Theater Company 1%

Andrew Arnault - THREE LITTLE GIRLS DOWN A WELL - Cotuit Center for the Arts, Cotuit MA 1%

Ed Council - NUNSENSE - Arlington Friends of the Drama 1%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Aaron Frongillo - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Franklin Performing Arts Company 11%

David Plante - INTO THE BREECHES - Studio Theatre Worcester 8%

Justin Lahue - ROMEO & JULIET - Commonwealth Shakespeare Company 8%

Trevor Elliott - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - New Bedford Festival Theatre 7%

Kathy Monthei - THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW - Greater Boston Stage Company 6%

Riw Rakkulchon - MACBETH - Commonwealth Shakespeare Company 5%

Ryan McGettigan - A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE - Cape Rep Theatre 5%

David Arsenault - JERSEY BOYS - The Cape Playhouse 5%

Peter Colao - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Lyric Stage Company 5%

Ellen Rousseau - THE FANTASTICKS: REIMAGINED - Provincetown Theater 4%

Shelley Barish - PRELUDES - Lyric Stage Boston 4%

Janie Howland - ENGLISH - SpeakEasy Stage Company 4%

Baron E. Pugh - ASSASSINS - Lyric Stage Boston 3%

Ryan McGettigan - ARCHIBALD AVERY - Cape Rep Theatre 3%

Janie E. Howland - ROOTED - Lyric Stage Boston 3%

Lindsay Fuori - TALL TALES FROM BLACKBURN TAVERN - Gloucester Stage 3%

Kristen Martino - CAMELOT - The Cape Playhouse 2%

Ellen Rousseau - THE HUMANS - Provincetown Theater 2%

Christopher Ostrom - THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) - Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater 2%

Ryan Howell - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - The Cape Playhouse 2%

Justin Lahue - THE PICKLEBALL WARS - Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater 2%

Christopher Ostrom - JESUS HOPPED THE 'A' TRAIN - Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater 2%

Allen Moyer - AWAKENINGS - Odyssey Opera and BMOP 2%

Irina Kruzhilina - THE GAAGA - Arlekin Players 1%

ALEXANDER WOODWARD - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - The Cape Playhouse 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Sally Ashton Forrest - BORN TO DO THIS - THE JOAN OF ARC ROCK OPERA - The Company Theatre 31%

Greg Dana - THE GREAT GATSBY - Marblehead Little Theatre 12%

Hallie Grace Nowicki - A WRINKLE IN TIME - Triad Theatre Company 11%

Ethan Steele - AMERICAN IDIOT - Academy of Performing Arts 9%

Michael Jay - THE TRAIL TO OREGON - Yorick Ensemble 8%

Nick Waterman - PIPPIN - Break a Leg Theater Works 7%

Pat Dzierak - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Massasoit Theatre Company 6%

Robert Passcucci - MAYTAG VIRGIN - The Vokes Players 4%

Erin Trainor and Jo Brisbane - THREE LITTLE GIRLS DOWN A WELL - Cotuit Center for the Arts, Cotuit MA 4%

James Gross - A WRINKLE IN TIME - Triad Theatre Company 3%

J. Mark Baumhardt - HANDBAGGED - The Hovey Players 3%

Ned Bailey-Adams - BLITHE SPIRIT - TCAN 2%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Derek Pisano - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Franklin Performing Arts Company 13%

Alex Berg - SOUND OF MUSIC - North Shore Music Theatre 10%

Tom Powers - THE MAD ONES - Studio Theatre Worcester 10%

Jonathan Bell - SPRING AWAKENING - Riverside Theatre Works 8%

Ted Kearnan - ROMEO & JULIET - Commonwealth Shakespeare Company 6%

David Drake - CASA VALENTINA - Provincetown Theater 5%

Alex Berg - ASSASSINS - Lyric Stage Boston 5%

VICTORIA (TOY) DEIORIO - BASKERVILLE - The Cape Playhouse 5%

Dewey Dellay - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Lyric Stage Boston 5%

David Remedios - THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW - Greater Boston Stage Company 5%

Ash - ENGLISH - SpeakEasy Stage Company 4%

David Remedios - TALL TALES FROM BLACKBURN TAVERN - Gloucester Stage 3%

Jason Choquette - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - New Bedford Festival Theatre 3%

Jason Choquette - THE WIZ - New Bedford Festival Theatre 3%

Megan Culley - JESUS HOPPED THE 'A' TRAIN - Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater 3%

Grace Oberhofer - THE PICKLEBALL WARS - Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater 2%

Jacob Levitan - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - The Cape Playhouse 2%

Elizabeth Cahill - THE GREAT LEAP - Lyric Stage Boston 2%

Grace Oberhofer - THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) - Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater 2%

Brendan F. Doyle - THE GAAGA - Arlekin Players 2%

Dewey Dellay/Andrew Duncan Will - ROOTED - Lyric Stage Boston 2%

Jacob Levitan - JERSEY BOYS - The Cape Playhouse 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Christie Reading - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Company Theatre 10%

Ana Viveros - BORN TO DO THIS - THE JOAN OF ARC ROCK OPERA - The Company Theatre 7%

Dru Daniels - THE SECRET GARDEN - The Company Theatre 6%

Alex Norton - SPRING AWAKENING - Riverside Theatre Works 5%

Ts Burnham - INTO THE WOODS - Colonial Chorus Players 4%

Ben Oehlkers - A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE - The Footlight Club 4%

Savannah Nosek - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - The Theatre Institute 4%

Aaron Swiniuch - THE GREAT GATSBY - Marblehead Little Theatre 4%

Mary Mahoney - WORKING - Suffolk Theatre Department 4%

Jennifer Glick - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Company Theatre 3%

Wil Moser - NEXT TO NORMAL - Eventide Theatre Company 3%

Sean Lally - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Quigg Creations 3%

Ariel Sargent - THE GREAT GATSBY - Marblehead Little Theatre 2%

Demi DiCarlo - THE TRAIL TO OREGON - Yorick Ensemble 2%

Anne Vohs - AMERICAN IDIOT - Academy of Performing Arts 2%

Amanda Vazquez - COMPANY - Academy of Performing Arts 2%

Cadie Holbrook - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - The Theatre Institute 2%

Eowyn Young - SPRING AWAKENING - Riverside Theatre Works 2%

Bradley Boutcher - THE TRAIL TO OREGON - Yorick Ensemble 2%

Dani Masterpolo - PIPPIN - Break a Leg Theater Works 2%

Erin Anderson - THE GREAT GATSBY - Marblehead Little Theatre 2%

Susan Wentworth Austin - NUNSENSE - Arlington Friends of the Drama 2%

Timothy Bevens - THE SECRET GARDEN - The Company Theatre 2%

Harry Ohlson - PIPPIN - Break a Leg Theater Works 1%

Jon DiPrima - THE MUSIC MAN - Voices of Hope Boston 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Quinn Kearney - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Company Theatre 10%

Allison Sheppard - JAGGED LITTLE PILL - Boston Opera House 5%

Chris Bradley - PIPPIN - Firehouse Center for the Arts 5%

Isabella Esler - BEETLEJUICE - Citizens Opera House 5%

Tori Heinlein - SOUND OF MUSIC - North Shore Music Theatre 4%

Kathy St. George - THE FULL MONTY - North Shore Music Theatre 4%

Jen Stearns - FUN HOME - Firehouse Center for the Arts 4%

Jack Mullen - OKLAHOMA! - Reagle Music Theatre 4%

David Livingston - THE MAD ONES - Studio Theatre Worcester 3%

Dan Kelly - PIPPIN - Firehouse Center for the Arts 3%

Jared Troilo - THE PROM - SpeakEasy Stage Company 3%

Anthony Pires, Jr - PRELUDES - Lyric Stage Company 3%

Patrick Falk - ROCK OF AGES - Firehouse Center for the Arts 3%

Gavin Davis - ROCK OF AGES - Firehouse Center for the Arts 3%

Aimee Doherty - PRELUDES - Lyric Stage Company 3%

Christopher Rice-Thomson - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Franklin Performing Arts Company 2%

Ali Funkhouser - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Franklin Performing Arts Company 2%

Katie Gray - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Franklin Performing Arts Company 2%

Julia Anthon - THE MAD ONES - Studio Theatre Worcester 2%

Brian Demar Jones - RENT - The Umbrella Stage Company 2%

Christina Pierro Biggins - THE MAD ONES - Studio Theatre Worcester 2%

Davron Monroe - SISTER ACT - Lyric Stage Company 2%

Jess Andra - A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE - Cape Rep Theatre 2%

Tyrick Wiltez Jones - VIOLET - Franklin Performing Arts Company 2%

Kayla Shimizu - PRELUDES - Lyric Stage Company 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Scotty Kippenhan - A WRINKLE IN TIME - Triad Theatre Company 14%

Noah Greenstein - RITE OF PASSAGE - Punctuate4 Productions 12%

Suzy Cosgrove - A WRINKLE IN TIME - Triad Theatre Company 12%

Josh Telepman - DANCING AT LUGHNASA - Arlington Friends of the Drama 10%

Mike barry - A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Academy of Performing Arts 9%

Allison Rudmann Putnam - HANDBAGGED - The Hovey Players 6%

Rama Rodriguez - MEASURE FOR MEASURE - Mass Arts Center 6%

Will Dalley - FARCE OF HABIT - Acme Theatre Company 4%

Nik Kubek - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Massasoit Theatre Company 4%

Lauren Elias - LOVE, LOSS, AND WHAT I WORE - Hub Theatre Company 3%

George Kippenhan - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Massasoit Theatre Company 3%

Erin Thomas-Lopatosky - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Massasoit Theatre Company 3%

Gail Bishop Nessman - FARCE OF HABIT - Acme Theatre Company 3%

Ian Law - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Massasoit Theatre Company 2%

JoAnn Kaplan - BLITHE SPIRIT - TCAN 2%

Nancy Finn - HANDBAGGED - The Hovey Players 2%

Kyle Kashgagian - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Massasoit Theatre Company 2%

Gordon Ellis - HANDBAGGED - The Hovey Players 1%

Adam Heroux - HANDBAGGED - The Hovey Players 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Professional)

Kim Frigon - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Franklin Performing Arts Company 11%

Dan Kelly - CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Firehouse Center for the Arts 9%

Anjie Parker - DOUBT, A PARABLE - Firehouse Center for the Arts 7%

Charley Eastman - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Franklin Performing Arts Company 6%

Mary Sapp - DOUBT, A PARABLE - Firehouse Center for the Arts 6%

Jessica Golden - MACBETH - Commonwealth Shakespeare Company 6%

Zaven Ovian - ENGLISH - SpeakEasy Stage Company 6%

June Dever - INTO THE BREECHES - Studio Theatre Worcester 5%

JJ Hernández - TALL TALES FROM BLACKBURN TAVERN - Gloucester Stage 4%

Alexander Platt - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Central Square Theater 3%

Bobbie Steinbach - AS YOU LIKE IT - Actors Shakespeare Project 3%

Kari Buckley - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Central Square Theater 3%

Dan Whelton - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Lyric Stage Company 3%

Kelby T. Akin - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Lyric Stage Company 2%

Barlow Adamson - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Central Square Theater 2%

Jadah Carroll - THE HUMANS - Provincetown Theater 2%

Josephine Moshiri Elwood - ENGLISH - SpeakEasy Stage Company 2%

CHRISTOPHER TRAMANTANA - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - The Cape Playhouse 2%

Jihan Haddad - THE GREAT LEAP - Lyric Stage Boston 2%

Debra Wise - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Central Square Theater 2%

Kenneth Lockwood - CASA VALENTINA - Provincetown Theater 2%

Nisi Sturgis - BASKERVILLE - The Cape Playhouse 2%

Laura Scribner - CASA VALENTINA - Provincetown Theater 1%

Brian Owens - BASKERVILLE - The Cape Playhouse 1%

Robert Walsh - THE GAAGA - Arlekin Players 1%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Non-Professional)

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Company Theatre 21%

SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - The Company Theatre 16%

CHICAGO - The Company Theatre 14%

A WRINKLE IN TIME - Triad Theatre Company 13%

WINNIE THE POOH - Academy of Performing Arts 11%

DRAGONS LOVE TACOS - Cape Cod Theatre Company 8%

CINDERELLA - Break a Leg Theater Works 6%

PIPPIN - Break a Leg Theater Works 4%

FOOTLOOSE - Broken Leg Productions 4%

A CHRISTMAS STORY - Massasoit Theatre Company 3%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Professional)

CHICAGO - The Company Theatre 43%

JUNIE B. JONES THE MUSICAL - Firehouse Center for the Arts 17%

THE WIZ - New Bedford Festival Theatre 12%

JUNIE B. JONES - Firehouse Center for the Arts 12%

CINDERELLA - Tanglewood Marionettes 11%

ROOTS A FARM TO FARM TO CIRCUS SHOW - Payomet 5%



Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional)

The Company Theatre 23%

Marblehead Little Theatre 9%

The Footlight Club 7%

Academy of Performing Arts 5%

Triad Theatre Company 5%

Quigg Creations 5%

The Theatre Institute 4%

Yorick Ensemble 4%

Concord Players 4%

Cotuit Center for the Arts, Cotuit MA 3%

Riverside Theatre Works 3%

Break a Leg Theater Works 3%

Provincetown Theater 3%

Spotlight Music and Theater Academy 2%

Massasoit Theatre Company 2%

Cape Cod Theatre Company 2%

Hub Theatre Company 2%

Cape Rep Theatre 2%

The Hovey Players 2%

WCLOC Theater Company 2%

TCAN 1%

Theatre III 1%

The Vokes Players 1%

Eventide Theatre Company 1%

Arlekin Players 1%