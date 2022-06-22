LILY THE TIGER Comes to Cotuit Next Week

On Tuesday, June 28, at 7:30 pm, a "campfire version" of Dana McCoy's rock musical Lily the Tiger will be presented in the outdoor theater of Cotuit Center for the Arts, Cotuit, MA. The show features McCoy's original songs and a story filled with poignancy and humor as "Lily" navigates a parade of catastrophes. McCoy will bring to the performance a plethora of New York talent including notable rock musicians Albert Bouchard of Blue Oyster Cult, Alec Morton of Raging Slab and Monster Magnet, and Mike Fornatale of The Losers' Lounge NYC, Dot Wiggin Band and The Left Banke. The audience will be treated to a peek at the new musical's stories and songs in advance of McCoy's UK tour and the show's New York launch later this year.

Lily the Tiger took its first steps onto the stage at New York's historic Theatre 80 on May 31, 2022 in a reading for invited guests, including producers and potential investors. Hit Broadway performer, writer, and director, Gretchen Cryer of I'm Getting My Act Together and Taking It On The Road fame is helping to shape and direct Lily The Tiger, which also features marvelous dramatic coaching from Marcia Haufrecht of the Actor's Studio. The show's developmental producer is Janet Murphy Robertson of ArtistsAndMusicians.org. In early July, McCoy will set off on a UK tour performing selected songs from the evolving show.

A part-time local resident, Dana McCoy is delighted to share her latest creative work here on the Cape as she continues its development. Increasingly well known to Cape audiences, McCoy was actor, story-writer, composer, and co-director for A Woman's Heart, based on the poetry of Judith Partelow, in 2019. In addition to her original score, the play featured songs composed and sung by McCoy. The Cape Cod Times' features editor Gwenn Friss said of McCoy's portrayal of a woman raising her children as she deals with a depressed and abusive husband, "Watching how she pulls off a lightness of being for her child is like seeing a Disney princess cast in a Quentin Tarantino movie."

Dana McCoy's professional accomplishments fill the gamut of performing arts-from dance and instrumental music to voice and theater performance, on stage, on film, and in video. McCoy and her music compositions have been heard in venues throughout the U.S., including CBGB's, The Ritz, and Lincoln Center, as well as in Europe and the U.K. Her hit songs have been performed by such noted groups as Inner City, Degrees of Motion, and Left Field. She produced and performed "88 Butterfly, Taking Shape," a solo CD designated by Billboard editors as one of the best albums of the year. McCoy's work on stage also includes her original rock musical "Prom Queens" co-written with Jennifer Schanke and Christina Cass. She workshopped the musical at Arnold Engelman's Westbeth Entertainment in New York, a performance venue known for presenting bold new works from the likes of Stephen Colbert, Patti LuPone, and Sandra Bernhardt-and at Don Hill's, a SoHo club at the heart of the New York rock scene. The musical was showcased off-Broadway and at Crown & Anchor's Paramount Room in Provincetown, MA. McCoy played the lead role of Daisey and provided lead and background vocals and dance.

She also originated the starring role of Ingrid in Richard Caliban's MoM: A Rock Concert Musical, winner of Outstanding Musical at the New York International Fringe Festival in 2008. The musical was selected as part of the Fringe Benefits Anniversary Series and was named one of the Fringe's best 15 musicals in 15 years. Reviewers at numerous publications, including The New York Times and Broadway World cited McCoy's outstanding work. New York Times theater critic Anita Gates wrote, "(McCoy's character) Ingrid is the interesting one. She begins as a trophy-wife type with a French twist, goes through an entertaining Patsy Stone of "Ab Fab" phase and ends up as Janis Joplin." TalkinBroadway.com saluted McCoy for her charisma in the role, as well as her work on keyboards, bass, and percussion.

Dana McCoy has performed regularly at Joe McGinty's Loser's Lounge, sharing the stage with former Saturday Night Live cast member Fred Armisen, cabaret artist Justin Vivian Bond, and other notables. She later founded and hosted Life Café NYC's NAKED Music Series, which provided more than 300 gigs for well- and lesser-known musicians. She is an active performer and producer with New York's Ukelele Cabaret.

McCoy worked with Gretchen Cryer, Evelyn Page, and Lesley Gore as founder, producer, and performer in "Pillow Fight Theatre Festival: Hot Chicks of Substance" at 45 Bleecker in 2007. She wrote, performed, and produced her rock musical Cube Rat, which tells the story of a superstar stuck in a cubicle. The musical was workshopped at New York's SIR studios, the Green Room, and the Pillowfight Theater Festival and was presented at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2011. Colin Quinn of Saturday Night Live called the musical "amazing." Reviewers at the Fringe said of the work that "it fascinates, thrills and the songs are rhythmic, original and catchy. Beautiful sounds and ideas from a beautiful person." The musical was included in the York Shakespeare Company's 10th Season.

Tickets for Lily the Tiger are $35, $30 for members of the Center, and $33 for seniors and veterans. In case of a cancellation due to weather, the show will be rescheduled for the following Monday if possible, and the Box Office will advise all ticket holders. For more information, and to purchase tickets, visit artsonthecape.org or call the Box Office at 508-428-0669 x0. Cotuit Center for the Arts is located at 4404 Falmouth Road/Route 28 in Cotuit.