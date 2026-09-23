LATE NITE CATECHISM to Return With Two Shows at the Charles Playhouse
The 12-week engagement will run October 15 – January 3, 2027.
Thirty-one years after Late Nite Catechism first arrived in Boston, Sister is coming home. In 1995, Late Nite Catechism began an 18-month Boston run at All Saints Church, literally next door to the Charles Playhouse. This fall, Sister returns to that same corner of Boston for a 12-week engagement October 15 – January 3, 2027. The Boston engagement will feature two favorites from the Late Nite Catechism series: 'Til Death Do Us Part: Late Nite Catechism and, for the holiday season, Sister's Christmas Catechism: The Mystery of the Magi's Gold.
It is a remarkable homecoming for a theatrical phenomenon that has grown dramatically since Boston audiences first took their seats in Sister's classroom. What began as a single show has become a nine-title theatrical franchise that has entertained more than 12 million people around the world.
Sister Has Some Thoughts About Marriage.
In 'Til Death Do Us Part: Late Nite Catechism, Sister turns her attention to the Sacraments of Marriage and the Last Rites. After teaching countless students about saints, venial sins, limbo and everything else they may - or may not - remember from catechism class, Sister becomes the world's most unlikely couples counselor. Her lessons include her own decidedly unconventional version of the Newlywed Game, plenty of audience participation and the kind of sharp, quick-witted classroom comedy that has made Sister an audience favorite for decades. Couples are welcome. Singles are safe. No one should assume sitting in the back row will protect them. Performances October 15 – November 22, 2026.
For the Holidays: "CSI: Bethlehem"
As the holidays approach, Sister changes the lesson plan with Sister's Christmas Catechism: The Mystery of the Magi's Gold. Part catechism class, part holiday comedy and part mystery, the show finds Sister tackling a question that has puzzled historians for centuries: Whatever happened to the Magi's gold? Using her own highly unconventional investigative methods, Sister retells the Nativity story as only she can, enlisting audience members along the way and ultimately creating a living Nativity unlike any other. The result is a holiday celebration filled with audience participation, surprises and Sister's singular take on one of the most familiar stories ever told. Performances November 27 – January 3, 2027.
A Boston Homecoming 31 Years in the Making…
Late Nite Catechism, created by Vicki Quade and Maripat Donovan, debuted at Chicago's Live Bait Theatre in 1993. The original production turns the theater into Sister's classroom, with the audience becoming her students - complete with questions, rewards for correct answers and the ever-present possibility of being called out by Sister. Boston became an important part of that history just two years later.
The 12-week engagement brings Late Nite Catechism back to the neighborhood where its long Boston relationship began while welcoming audiences into one of the city's most iconic theatrical homes. Sister left the neighborhood in 1996. It only took her 31 years to come back.And class is about to be back in session.
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