Kendall Square Orchestra Announces 2024/25 Season

The Kendall Square Orchestra (K²O), Boston's symphony of scientists, is proud to unveil its highly anticipated 2024/25 concert season, a compelling exploration of the human experience through the universal language of music. Tickets and information are available here. Under the inspired leadership of David and Janet McCue Music Director Kristo Kondakçi, this season will feature a series of powerful performances highlighting themes of perseverance, gratitude, joy, renewal, and the enduring light of hope. Set in Boston's iconic Sanders Theatre and Symphony Hall, each concert promises to offer both musical excellence and profound emotional resonance.

The season opens on October 12, 2024, with "Perseverance & Gratitude" at Sanders Theatre. This concert, a tribute to the strength found in overcoming challenges, will feature the distinguished cellist Alan Toda-Ambaras. Toda-Ambaras, celebrated for his dynamic performances and commitment to social action, will bring Edward Elgar's poignant Cello Concerto to life, alongside Bach's Fantasia and Fugue reimagined by Elgar and Brahms' stirring Symphony No. 3.

On January 11, 2025, K²O returns to Sanders Theatre with "Joy & Renewal," a celebration of life's beauty and the promise of new beginnings. The program will feature renowned soloists Yoonhee Lee (violin) and Njord Kårason Fossnes (viola) performing Mozart's Sinfonia Concertante. The concert will also include Samuel Barber's deeply moving Adagio for Strings and Gustav Mahler's Symphony No. 4, featuring soprano Sonja DuToit Tengblad. Tengblad, whose artistry has been praised as "radiant" by Opera Magazine, will bring a celestial conclusion to this joyful program.

The season continues on March 23, 2025, with "Light in Darkness," a profound exploration of hope amidst adversity. This concert, at Sanders Theatre, will showcase the Canadian violinist Sophia Szokolay performing Mendelssohn's Violin Concerto. Szokolay, celebrated for her "stirring and singing tone," will join the orchestra in a program that also includes Reena Esmail's evocative R|Emember and Shostakovich's powerful Symphony No. 5. This performance will commemorate the 50th anniversary of Shostakovich's death, adding a poignant historical dimension to our celebration of resilience and hope.

The season concludes on May 11, 2025, with "Symphony for Science: Finding Home in Music" at Symphony Hall. Presented in partnership with the T.H. Chan School of Public Health at Harvard, this signature event will focus on the critical issue of homelessness in Boston. The program will celebrate the unity and belonging that music fosters, underscoring K²O's mission to merge the worlds of music and scientific innovation. Symphony for Science is a bi-annual benefit concert that embodies the spirit of innovation and compassion by bringing together local corporate sponsors, community organizations, and audiences to raise awareness, funds, and hope for critical causes in healthcare and STEM education. More details regarding the program will be announced in the fall.

"We are honored to present a season that not only showcases the extraordinary talents of our soloists but also delves deeply into the emotional and spiritual journeys that define the human experience," said Kristo Kondakçi. "Each concert is a testament to the transformative power of music to connect, uplift, and heal."

As part of this exciting season, K²O is pleased to offer an early bird special for all Sanders Theatre performances. Enter "AUGUST20" prior to selecting your seats and enjoy a 20% discount on all tickets for our Sanders Theatre performances when purchased this month. This limited-time offer is available through the end of August, providing a wonderful opportunity to secure your seats early at a reduced rate.

About the Kendall Square Orchestra

The Kendall Square Orchestra, founded in 2018, has quickly established itself as a leading force in Boston's cultural landscape, seamlessly blending the precision of science with the expressive power of music. Comprising over 70 musicians who are also professionals in the scientific and technological fields, K²O continues to redefine the role of an orchestra in the modern world, offering performances that resonate with diverse audiences and promote social good.

For more information about the Kendall Square Orchestra, ticket pricing, and to purchase tickets for the 2024/25 season, please visit kendallsquareorchestra.org.

