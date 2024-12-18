Kelly MacFarland Headlines Comedy Night at Samuel Slater's Restaurant

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Comedy will return to Samuel Slater’s Restaurant in Webster, MA on Friday, January 17th, 2025 featuring Kelly MacFarland plus special guests mother-daughter comedy duo Kathe Farris and Jesse Farris for a night of laughs. Doors open at 6:30 PM; show starts at 7:30 PM.

With a career spanning over two decades, Kelly MacFarland's talent knows no bounds. Her infectious charm has captivated audiences nationwide and has earned her the coveted title of Best of the Fest at the Aspen Rooftop Comedy Festival and the first runner up in the prestigious Boston Comedy Festival. Two albums available on iTunes, Amazon, and SiriusXM radio, featured performances at renowned events like the Oddball Comedy Festival, the Lucille Ball Comedy Festival, National Comedy Center, and the Boston Women in Comedy Festival since its inception. Kelly has even graced television, with appearances on Stand Up in Stilettos, The Today Show, The View, and more. Her talent has been recognized with honors like first place in the professional category of the 2016 Ladies of Laughter. And to top it all off, Kelly graced the incredible lineup of Comics Come Home 25 in 2019, solidifying her status as a comedic legend.

Kathe Farris is a Boston-based stay-at-home mom, stand-up comedian, and snack cake enthusiast. She hit the comedy scene a little late in life with a different point of view and killer material. After becoming a Comic-in-Residence at The Comedy Studio and a finalist in the Boston Comedy Festival, she recently recorded her national debut with a Dry Bar Comedy Special. With an eye for detail and an understated edge that speaks to grandparents and frat bros alike, Kathe performs regularly at everything from corporate events to a basement show full of crust punks (one time, went great). Her weekly show, Farris and Friends Comedy Hour, even became "The Boston Globe's Critics Choice."

Shut-in by day, lukewarm comedian by night, Jesse Farris has been performing stand-up comedy around Boston since the age of seventeen. Having recently moved back to town with a Master’s in English Literature and few prospects on the job market, she’s relying on her humor to stay financially afloat. Her sharp, “off-kilter” wit has been known to delight audiences and concern doctors everywhere (she never quite healed from that second concussion). Some of the stages she’s been on include The Rockwell, The Comedy Studio, and The Rex Theatre.

Samuel Slater’s Restaurant at Indian Ranch offers a variety of events year round, along with seasonal concerts at Indian Ranch amphitheater, the Indian Princess paddlewheeler and Indian Ranch Campground. Other upcoming events at Samuel Slater’s include Comedy Night with Corey Rodrigues & Guests on December 20th, New Year’s Eve with Whiskey Boulevard on December 31st, Elvis Presley’s 90th Birthday Celebration on January 4th, Mojo Rhodes Band on January 18th, Diva and The Playboys on January 24th, Jon Stetson: Psychic Mind-blowing Comedy Show with America's Master Mentalist on January 25th, World Gone Crazy: New England's Premiere Comedy Band on February 1st, Alter Ego Party Band on February 8th, Red Solo Cup: A Tribute to the Legendary Toby Keith on February 22nd, and Below Deck Band: A Tribute to Yacht Rock on March 1st. More events will be announced soon.

Tickets for Comedy Night at Slater’s with Kelly MacFarland & Guests on Friday, January 17, 2025 are on-sale now at samuelslaters.com. Samuel Slater’s Restaurant is located at 200 Gore Road in Webster, MA outside of Worcester and less than an hour’s drive from Boston, Providence, Hartford and Springfield.

