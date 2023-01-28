Kansas' 50th Anniversary Tour Will Play Hanover Theatre in October

KANSAS, America's legendary progressive rock band will celebrate five decades with their 50th Anniversary Tour: Another Fork In The Road, which includes a stop at The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts on Thursday, October 12.

Fans will hear songs spanning 50 years of KANSAS music including hits such as 'Carry On Wayward Son,' 'Dust in the Wind,' 'Point of Know Return,' 'Play the Game Tonight,' and 'Fight Fire with Fire,' fan favorites and deep cuts that have rarely been played live.

Another Fork In The Road - 50 years of Kansas, released December 2022, features carefully selected tracks from across the band's sizable discography, as well as a new version of 'Can I Tell You.' Originally recorded and released on the band's 1974 debut, the song is updated by the current line-up and provides a full-circle perspective on KANSAS' long and continuing history that has seen them release 16 studio albums and sell more that 30 million albums worldwide.

KANSAS is currently comprised of original drummer Phil Ehart, bassist/vocalist; Billy Greer/vocals/keyboardist; Ronnie Platt, violinist/guitarist; David Ragsdale, keyboardist/vocalist; Tom Brislin; and original guitarist Richard Williams.

Tickets for KANSAS are $45, $78, $98, $125, $145, $150 and $170 depending on seat location with limited VIP packages also available for $260 and $330. Discounts are available for groups of 10 or more. For more information, please visit TheHanoverTheatre.org or contact the box office at 877.571.7469. K

