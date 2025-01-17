Juston McKinney Headlines Comedy Night at Samuel Slater's Restaurant

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Comedy will return to Samuel Slater’s Restaurant in Webster, MA on Friday, February 21st, 2025 featuring Juston McKinney plus special guests Andrea Henry and Jeff Koen for a night of laughs. Doors open at 6:30 PM; show starts at 7:30 PM. Tickets are on-sale now at www.samuelslaters.com.

Juston McKinney has multiple appearances on the Tonight Show, Conan O’Brien and one-hour specials on Comedy Central. He also has two one-hour specials on Amazon Prime and his latest special “On the Bright Side” you can see for FREE on this Youtube channel. Throw in some appearances at the TD Garden for Comics Come Home, a Showtime special with Rob Gronkowski, and you can see why NH Magazine named him “Best of New Hampshire” and the New York Times called him “Destined for stardom.”

Andrea Henry has appeared on Comedy Central's “Open Mic Fight,” “Nickelodeon's Search for America's Funniest Mom 3,” “NBC's Last Comic Standing” and “Yuk Yuk's Great Canadian Laugh Off.” She was the opening act for The Last Comic Standing Tour, Gary Gulman, Caroline Rhea, and E's Chelsea Handler. She also participated in Comic in Residence, Butterfinger's Stand-Up Comedy Showdown, The Rhode Island Comedy Festival and The Boston Comedy Festival.

Jeff Koen is a comedian and actor who stars in the cult classic independent film Heavy Times. Koen performs standup in and around the Boston area and has toured New England theaters opening for many national headliners. Koen also recently won $10,000 on America's Funniest Home Videos.

Samuel Slater’s Restaurant at Indian Ranch offers a variety of events year round, along with seasonal concerts at Indian Ranch amphitheater, the Indian Princess paddlewheeler and Indian Ranch Campground. Other upcoming events at Samuel Slater’s include Comedy Night with Kelly McFarland & Guests on January 17th, Mojo Rhodes Band on January 18th, Diva and The Playboys on January 24th, Jon Stetson: Psychic Mind-blowing Comedy Show with America's Master Mentalist on January 25th, World Gone Crazy: New England's Premiere Comedy Band on February 1st, Alter Ego Party Band on February 8th, Branded Country That Rocks on February 15th, Red Solo Cup: A Tribute to the Legendary Toby Keith on February 22nd, Below Deck Band: A Tribute to Yacht Rock on March 1st, St. Patrick’s Day Celebration with Soul Function Boston on March 15th, Comedy Night with Mark Riley & Guests on March 21st, Frank Santos Jr Hypnotist/Comedian on March 22nd, The Verge on April 5th, Whiskey Boulevard on April 12th, ABRAXAS: Santana Tribute Band on April 19th, and The Banging 88s Dueling Pianos on April 26th. More events will be announced soon.

Tickets for Comedy Night at Slater’s with Juston McKinney & Guests on Friday, February 21, 2025 are on-sale now at samuelslaters.com. Samuel Slater’s Restaurant is located at 200 Gore Road in Webster, MA outside of Worcester and less than an hour’s drive from Boston, Providence, Hartford and Springfield.

