Country singer Justin Moore is coming to Atlantic Union Bank After Hours at the SERVPRO Pavilion in Doswell, Virginia on Friday, October 18, 2024. Tickets go on sale Thursday, August 29, 2024 at 10:00 AM. A limited number of Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available for $21 until September 4th, while supplies last.

Multi-PLATINUM hitmaker Justin Moore has built a loyal following over the past decade with his traditional country sound and captivating live shows. The Arkansas-native notched his 12th No. 1 with “You, Me, and Whiskey,” a smoldering duet with Priscilla Block last year. Over his 10+ year career, Moore’s No. 1 hits have included “Point at You,” “Lettin’ The Night Roll” “If Heaven Wasn’t So Far Away,” “Small Town USA” and “Till My Last Day,” as well as PLATINUM-certified albums and singles. The Valory Music Co. recording artist has earned multiple ACM, ACA, People’s Choice, and ACC Awards nominations, as well as an ACM Award win. In addition to multiple festivals, headline shows and select direct-support dates, Moore has also been busy hosting his Justin Moore Podcast sponsored by Bobcat with tour manager JR, interviewing guests such as Oscar award-winning actor Matthew McConaughey; Country stars Tracy Lawrence, Jon Pardi, Brantley Gilbert; wrestling champion Diamond Dallas Page and ESPN’s Marty Smith. He also recently took on a new role as co-host on 103.7 The Buzz's morning drive-time sports talk show, "Morning Mayhem," where he spends his weekday mornings dishing out his never-ending sports knowledge on-air.

Insiders Club memberships for the 2024 concert season are on sale now. The Atlantic Union Bank After Hours Insiders Club gives members exclusive access to buy tickets before they go on sale to the general public. Memberships can be purchased at www.afterhoursconcertseries.com.

Tickets are on sale now for KC and The Sunshine Band on August 31st. Additional shows are expected to be announced soon for the 2024 concert season.

Tickets for Justin Moore on Friday, October 18, 2024 at Atlantic Union Bank After Hours at the SERVPRO Pavilion go on sale Thursday, August 29 at 10:00 AM at www.afterhoursconcertseries.com or by phone at 1-800-514-ETIX (3849). A limited number of Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available for one week only while supplies last. Gates open at 5:30 PM; show starts at 7:00 PM. This event is rain or shine. No refunds. Atlantic Union Bank After Hours at the SERVPRO Pavilion is located at 39 Meadow Farm Rd., Doswell, VA 23047.

