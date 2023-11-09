Junkyard Shakespeare Brings AS YOU LIKE IT to Transformed Space in Northampton

The production runs November 13th through 18th in Northampton, MA, with six performances.

By: Nov. 09, 2023

Junkyard Shakespeare Brings AS YOU LIKE IT to Transformed Space in Northampton

Theatergoers familiar with Western Massachusetts' theater companies might not blink at site-specific, immersive, or even director-less productions, but Junkyard Shakespeare's upcoming "As You Like It" takes expectations one step further by blending all three in an intimate space - a transformed backyard.

When producer and cast member Hilary Dennis first saw the space, it was overgrown with invasive plants and full of kitchen appliances. As her partner removed debris, Dennis began to see the possibilities for staging a "Shakespeare In A Week" show.

In this format, the cast rehearses for one week before the show without a director, allowing the actors to focus on the text and their relationships to one another.

The redone backyard, described by Dennis as a "woodland wonderland," seemed perfect for a similar immersive event.

But as the world grew more chaotic, she knew "As You Like It" could also foster a positive experience lasting beyond one night for performers and audiences alike.

"The more that [we] can create opportunities for gathering and sharing creativity, the more we'll feel connected to each other. Connection breeds care and fights fear," Dennis said, and expressed hope that laughing together during the comedy would help act as a healing balm.

"As You Like It" features Felix Beauchamp, Mary Potts Dennis, Jelena Djukic, Chris Hahn, Jane MacLaughlin, Emma Elle Paterson and Justin Viz, with Sarah Corbyn Woolf as Mental Health Coordinator and Costanza Bugiani as media/design. The production will offer six performances from November 13th to November 18th, with audience capped at 12 and two ticket tiers: general admission ("Forester) and VIP ("Courtier"), the latter of which includes a pre-show reception and a cup of hot spiced cider. Audience members are strongly encouraged to dress warmly.

Tickets are available here: Click Here






