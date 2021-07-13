Judy Kuhn, Daniel Shevlin and Krysta Rodriguez Join P-Town Art House 2021 Summer Lineup

Mark Cortale, Producing Artistic Director of The Art House, has just announced three notable new additions to his P-Town summer lineup, which already boasts a "who's who" of Broadway award-winners and music & comedy all-stars. 4-time Tony Award Nominee Judy Kuhn (Fun Home, Les Misérables & Chess) will appear with Broadway @ The Art House series host Seth Rudetsky for one show only on August 2nd at 7PM ET; Daniel Shevlin, star cellist of Well-Strung will debut his new solo show Versatile with Lance Horne at the piano on Sept. 18th at 7:30PM ET & 19th at 7PM ET; and Krysta Rodriguez who recently starred as Liza in the Netflix hit series Halston will be the finale act of the Broadway @ The Art House series later this summer, also with Seth Rudetsky as pianist and host, on Sept. 24 & 25 at 7PM ET. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.ptownarthouse.com or call 800-838-3006.

Meanwhile as previously announced, following the recent opening of Emmy-winning comedian Judy Gold in her summer-long run at the venue June 25th to September 1st, the month of July will continue to heat-up in P-Town: Steven Brinberg brings his latest edition of Simply Barbra to The Art House, offering Streisand hits, hilarious anecdotes and celebrating the recent 50th anniversaries of her films Hello, Dolly and On A Clear Day, from July 15 - 17. And Indie Rock star Melissa Ferrick returns for her tenth Art House season, during Girl Splash on July 22 for one show only.

Also returning center stage in July is the internationally acclaimed Broadway @ The Art House series, first launched here in 2011 by the dynamic duo of Messrs. Cortale and Rudetsky, and now in more than a dozen major venues worldwide. The series will once again be home to an array of the New York stage's greatest stars. After kicking off with Sierra Boggess, B'way's original Little Mermaid on July 2 & 3, the series proceeds in stellar fashion this month with Jenn Colella, Tony nominated star of the Tony-winning smash hit musical Come From Away, and star on Broadway of If/Then, Chaplin, High Fidelity and Urban Cowboy making her series debut during Girl Splash week on July 23 & 24 with Chris Ranney at the piano. And Rachel Bay Jones, Tony Award Winner for Broadway's smash hit Dear Evan Hansen and star of Pippin returns to the series on July 31 & Aug. 1, with Seth Rudetsky as pianist and host.

For more information on the full Summer 2021 Provincetown Art House and Town Hall Series lineups and to purchase tickets, please visit www.ptownarthouse.com or call 800-838-3006. Please note that proof of COVID-19 vaccination is now required for all shows at both The Art House and Town Hall.