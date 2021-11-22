Jessica Vosk to Headline P-Town New Year's Weekend Concerts

Mark Cortale, Producing Artistic Director of The Art House in Provincetown, has announced a feat of holiday magic that adds glitter to his already sparkling tenth anniversary P-Town season. Jessica Vosk, who starred most recently as Elphaba in Wicked on Broadway, will headline New Year's weekend's "First Light" celebration on Friday, December 31 & Saturday, January 1 at 7:00 PM ET with Seth Rudetsky as pianist and host. Ms. Vosk's Provincetown performance follows her critically acclaimed sold-out Carnegie Hall debut, this month, which featured special guest Kristin Chenoweth. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.ptownarthouse.com or call 800-838-3006. Proof of Vaccination & Masks Are Now Required For All Shows.

As reported by Steve Desroches in Provincetown Magazine's recent Nov. 11 feature story Ready For Takeoff: "On November 8 Vosk performed My Golden Age, a concert performance with a 13-piece orchestra, of songs by artists, composers, and lyricists that were influential to her as a child growing up in New Jersey, like Barbra Streisand, Judy Garland, Bette Midler, Linda Ronstadt, and more." Which Ms. Vosk described as "basically an homage to the 'brassy boss ladies' that inspired Vosk to ditch her job as a financial investment relations executive on Wall Street and follow her dream to be a Broadway star, which she did when she made her debut as a swing actor in the production of the musical The Bridges of Madison County eight years ago. It's been a meteoric rise ever since."

Jessica Vosk was most recently absolutely honored and pinching herself to be making her Carnegie Hall solo debut this season, and to be a part of welcoming everyone back to live music again in New York City. Vosk is best known for her star-turn as Elphaba in the musical Wicked. She first took Elphaba on tour and then joined Wicked for the show's 15th anniversary on Broadway, playing the green witch for a total of two years. Before the infamous shutdown, Vosk starred as the Narrator in the 50th anniversary of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at Lincoln Center. She created the role of Aunt Val in the world premiere of the new musical Becoming Nancy, directed and choreographed by Jerry Mitchell. Vosk became the first singer to star onstage with the New York City Ballet in the company's tribute to Jerome Robbins titled Something to Dance About, directed by Warren Carlyle. Vosk's Broadway credits include recreating the role of Fruma Sarah in the revival of Fiddler on the Roof, Finding Neverland, and The Bridges of Madison County. She starred as Anita in the San Francisco Symphony's Grammy-nominated production of West Side Story and filmed a special performance with Michael Tilson Thomas for PBS's Leonard Bernstein Centennial Celebration at Tanglewood as part of the Great Performances series. Vosk independently produced two albums in the past three years, which both debuted on the Billboard and iTunes charts. Wild and Free and A Very Coco Christmas are both available to stream on all platforms. Next year, you can find Vosk overseas, making her London concert debut at Cadogan Hall, then traveling to Ireland for a concert at the National Opera House. Truth be told, Vosk's path to Carnegie Hall came by way of originally starting a career in finance before taking a leap to try and make her way to the Broadway stage. Her one-of-a-kind story has been covered by ABC's 20/20, among others. Jessica would like to thank her family for helping her to pursue her dreams, no matter how large or daunting they may have seemed. Follow along on all socials: @jessicavosk.

The announcement is a fitting, crowning, end-of-the-year achievement for Mr. Cortale's 2021 Town Hall & Art House season... and news of Provincetown's nationally recognized leadership for its swift and successful implementation of indoor mask mandates and nation-leading vaccination compliance. This was perhaps best chronicled in a recent full-page August 15, 2021 New York Times Sunday Arts & Leisure feature story which spotlighted Jeffery Roberson, Judy Gold, Judy Kuhn, Seth Rudetsky and Mr. Cortale, in which writer Laura Collins-Hughes summed up the experience of attending a live indoor performance by Ms. Kuhn & Mr. Rudetsky in the Broadway @ The Art House series by exclaiming: "So what if we have to wear masks to be present for something this thrilling? So what?"

While storms and surges and variants did indeed blow, Provincetown has redefined How To Succeed In (The Live Entertainment) Business By Keeping A Cool Head And Following The Science. The result: the celestial stars ended up shining brighter than ever on P-Town's stages.

For information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.ptownarthouse.com or call 800-838-3006. Proof of vaccination and masks are now required for all shows.