Jane Birkin Live Announced At The Boch Center Shubert Theatre

Actress, singer, songwriter and fashion icon Jane Birkin will perform songs from her latest release, Oh! Pardon, tu dormais (Oh! Sorry, You Were Sleeping) at the Boch Center Shubert Theatre on June 20. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 18 at 10:00 AM at bochcenter.org.

A musical project based on a play Birken wrote some 20 years ago, Oh! Pardon, tu dormais was written and recorded with French singer Etienne Daho. The deeply personal album Pitchfork calls "an emotional tour de force" covers the romances and tragedies of Birkin's life. While she has always been a muse and performer, she has rarely written her own songs and it was Daho, who had seen Birkin's play of the same name in 1999, who convinced to start songwriting again for Oh! Pardon, tu dormais.

"Jane's powerful text inspired this musical composition and I offered her to embark upon this adventure. We finally met in a recording studio 20 years after I saw her play. Jean Louis Pierot and I imagined music on which Jane's lyrics rested magically and naturally," said Artistic Director Etienne Daho.

The Shubert Theatre concert is one of Birkin's first two American performances since early 2020, when she performed "Birkin / Gainsbourg, the Symphonic," commemorating the death of her longtime partner, Serge Gainsbourg.

Jane Birkin first gained worldwide fame as an actress after her performance in Blow-up, Antonioni's scandalous film. She later met singer songwriter Serge Gainsbourg on the set of Pierre Grimblat's Slogan, setting off a mythical love story in 1969 Paris. She parlayed into singing with a performance on Gainsbourg's famous song "Je t'aime moi non plus." In 1973, she released her first solo album, Di Doo Dah, and embarked on her own prolific music career. Her latest album Oh ! Pardon tu dormais, was released in December 2020.

Tickets are available at the Boch Center Box Office, www.bochcenter.org, by calling (800) 982-ARTS (2787) and via Ticketmaster. The Shubert Theatre is located at 265 Tremont Street in Boston, MA.