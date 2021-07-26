JM Productions to Return to the Stage After 20 Month Hiatus

Line dancing, a Jazz Brunch series, Concerts, Cabaret, and other entertainment events are planned for JM's 40th year in the entertainment business. The sky's the limit for the event and entertainment company as The Marriott Quincy offers JM numerous options to present productions utilizing their junior/senior ballrooms, and event spaces.

The lineup for the new 2021/2022 Cabaret Series includes a Thursday and Friday luncheon matinee with a Friday evening dinner theatre experience. Doors open at 11:30 am for lunch & 6:30 pm for dinner. No early birds please! For tickets visit https://ticketstothecity.com/jm

JM's 2021 Season:

Sept 9th & 10th

"Happy Days Are Here Again: Celebrating Tomorrow with the Music of Yesterday" starring The Kidwell Sisters, Hannah & Lauren who arrive directly from NYC!

Oct 7th & 8th

Fall-ing in Love" Nationally acclaimed actors Brandon Grimes and Adrienne Paquin return to their native Boston from NYC to sing selections from Sinatra to the Beatles to Rodgers and Hammerstein, and much more!

Nov 18th & 19th

The American Soldier play is based on real stories and letters written by veterans and their families from the American Revolution through our recent conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan. Direct from the Kennedy Center for Performing Arts (2016 & 2019), The Library of Congress and Off Broadway.

Dec 16th & 17th

"What Christmas Means to Me" our yearly (40 years) musical revue tailor made to "kick off" the holiday season. This "one stop shopping" dining and musical event is a perfect solution for all holiday gatherings. The show is rich in variety and has a consistently high quality of music with a superb cast of performers. We even have a sing-along and holiday contest for our audiences.

JM's 2022 Season:

March 31st & April 1st

The Steve & Eydie Show, celebrating the music of Steve Lawrence and Eydie Gorme. Jim Rice and Valerie Sneade-Roy pay tribute to this couple whose love for one another is eclipsed ONLY by their musicality. Songs celebrated include "This Must Be the Start of Something", "Make Someone Happy", "A Lot of Living", "What Did I Have", "A Room Without Windows" and many more.

April 21st & 22nd

Mel "Martie" Martin stars with Tom LaMark in Ella, Peggy, Doris, and Me with music from Fitzgerald, Lee, Day and many more! With a vocal style that reveals a deep appreciation for the Great Ladies of jazz and musical theatre, audiences often characterize Mel "Martie" Martin as "mesmerizing," a "voice of a thousand colors," with technical acumen that is "right on the mark," as described by Boston jazz legend Bo Winiker. Having Tom LaMark on "on the keys" is such a bonus for JM's audiences!

May 5th & 6th

"Just the Two of Us" starring father and daughter, Jim Porcella and Renee Legendre, performing a wide variety of music including songs originally recorded by Rosemary Clooney, Frank Sinatra, Natalie Cole, and Michael Bublé, among others.

June 2nd & 3rd

"Dream Along with Me" the music of Perry Como and more starring Variety Artist, Stand Up Comedian, Musical Comedy Actor & Vocalist "Mr. Saturday Night" Warren Schein (ok it is Thursday & Friday but who's counting)! Tom LaMark is on the "88's! What a great way to end our 2022 season! This guy (with Tom) is NOT to be missed! HONEST!

Upcoming Line Dancing dates include August 26th, September 16th & October 14th.

Jazz Brunch dates include August 8th, September 10th, October 10th & November 14th.