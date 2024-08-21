Interview: Bill Medley on THE RIGHTEOUS BROTHERS Farewell and Whether There's a Jukebox Musical in his Future

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



For six decades, Bill Medley – who will bring the Righteous Brothers Lovin’ Feelin’ Farewell Tour to the Cape Cod Melody Tent in Hyannis on August 23 and the South Shore Music Circus in Cohasset on August 24 – has reached generations of fans with his singular bass-baritone voice and “blue-eyed soul” style.

As one half of the Righteous Brothers, along with the late Bobby Hatfield, Medley helped the duo endure and thrive, from their 1964 chart-topping success with “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feelin’” to subsequent hits like “Unchained Melody,” “(You’re My) Soul and Inspiration,” and “Rock and Roll Heaven.”

The duo’s lasting appeal can be credited to the genuine emotion Medley and Hatfield conveyed as singers combined with their innate ability to choose timeless, immaculately crafted songs to record. Indeed, their first hit, “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feelin’,” written by Phil Spector, Barry Mann, and Cynthia Weil, perfectly matched the Righteous Brothers’ passionate singing with producer Spector’s famed “wall of sound” to great effect. The recording went on to become one of the most-played songs in the history of American radio, reaching the charts once again when it was included on the soundtrack of the 1986 feature film “Top Gun.”

The 1965 hit “Unchained Melody,” with lead vocals by Hatfield, also returned to the charts, this time 25 years later, when it was featured in the 1990 film “Ghost.”

Over the years, the Santa Ana, California, native has enjoyed considerable solo success, including his best-selling single “(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life” – a duet with Jennifer Warnes in the feature film “Dirty Dancing” – which won the 1988 Grammy Award for Best Performance by a Duet or Group. Always active and utilizing his creative talents, Medley has also sung on the soundtracks or performed the theme songs for 33 movies and TV shows. In 2014, his memoir, “The Time of My Life,” was published by Da Capo Press.

Hatfield passed away on November 5, 2003, just months after the Righteous Brothers were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. In 2016, Medley relaunched the act, this time with singer Bucky Heard handling the tenor part.

By telephone recently, Medley, 83, spoke about his long career, his favorite songs, and whether this will really be his farewell tour.

What makes a great Righteous Brothers song?

I don’t know. When Bobby and I were young we were both raised on rhythm and blues, and people like Ray Charles and B.B. King, so that’s what we were drawn to when we first started working together. Phil Spector hired Barry and Cynthia to write “You’ve Lost that Lovin’ Feelin’” for us. They were both spectacular, but at first listen I thought what we did together sounded a little off. That was hard to wrap my head around, but ultimately I was very happy with the finished product.

Back then, songs were usually about 2½ minutes long, and “Lovin’ Feelin” is four minutes in length. Deejays could put it on and have time to use the bathroom while it was playing so that didn’t hurt. Seriously, though, we were really blessed with that one. It’s such a good song that audiences make me feel 25 again whenever I do it.

The Broadway show “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” features “Lovin’ Feelin’.” Have you ever considered authorizing a jukebox musical based on your life?

I’ve been asked several times if I wanted to do it, but I haven’t been offered just the right vehicle yet. My preference would be that the book be biographical, because I think there is a very interesting story to be told and, of course, great music to go with it. At this point, however, it’s a never say never situation.

Of all the Righteous Brothers hits, which one is your favorite?

I’d have to say that “Lovin’ Feelin’” is probably my favorite, but “Unchained Melody” is also great and Bobby sang the heck out of it.

When Bobby Hatfield passed away, did you think that would be it for the Righteous Brothers?

Bobby and I were the Righteous Brothers, so when he died, I had no intention of ever performing our show with another singer. I was not looking to replace Bobby, not at all. My manager would bring up the idea from time to time, but I just wasn’t into it.

I changed my mind, however, several years ago now when I was in Branson, Missouri, and saw Bucky Heard doing some Journey songs in his show. I figured if he could do Steve Perry then he could probably do Bobby Hatfield. Bucky was just great, and we ended up sitting at a piano and singing together. It was magical from that first moment and it’s been remarkably wonderful to work with Bucky ever since. The audiences have accepted him in a big way. As Bucky sees it, he is filling in, not replacing Bobby.

Is this really the end, or will you take a page from Cher, Elton John, and others and do a series of farewell tours?

Because of my age, this may be it, but it will probably take a couple of years for this tour to wend its way around the country. I’m glad we’re going to be back east. The first time Bobby and I played Boston was at Blinstrub’s, and it’s been years since we played the Melody Tent and the Music Circus. They’re both great summer venues.

When this tour ends, I don’t think I’ll go out as a solo artist, but on the other hand, I didn’t think I’d be a Righteous Brother for another 10 years either.

How is it being on the road these days?

Touring has changed dramatically and the traveling from airport to airport is tough, but the concerts are great. I’ve always believed that in Paradise there would be an audience and thankfully there’s still one now, too.

Photo captions: Above, Bill Medley and Bucky Heard in concert. At left, head shot of Heard and Medley. Photos courtesy of the Brokaw Company.

