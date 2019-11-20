Indian Ranch Announces Return Of Get The Led Out And Grand Funk Railroad In 2020 Summer Concert Season

Indian Ranch announced that Get The Led Out will return on Saturday, July 25th and Grand Funk Railroad will perform on Sunday, August 9th during the 2020 Yuengling Summer Concert Series. Tickets go on-sale this Friday, November 22nd at 10:00 AM and the Insiders Club Presale will take place Thursday, November 21st at 10:00 AM at www.indianranch.com.

From the bombastic and epic, to the folky and mystical, Get The Led Out (GTLO) has captured the essence of the recorded music of Led Zeppelin and brought it to the concert stage. The Philadelphia-based group consists of six veteran musicians intent on delivering Led Zeppelin live, like you've never heard before. Utilizing the multi-instrumentalists at their disposal, GTLO re-create the songs in all their depth and glory with the studio overdubs that Zeppelin themselves never performed. When you hear three guitars on the album, GTLO delivers three guitarists on stage. No wigs or fake English accents, GTLO brings what the audience wants...a high energy Zeppelin concert with an honest, heart-thumping intensity.

Dubbed by the media as "The American Led Zeppelin," Get The Led Out offers a strong focus on the early years. The band also touches on the deeper cuts that were seldom, if ever heard in concert. GTLO also include a special "acoustic set" with Zep favorites such as "Tangerine" and the "Battle of Evermore" being performed in its' original instrumentation with guest singer Diana DeSantis joining the band.

Grand Funk Railroad laid the groundwork for such bands as Foreigner, Journey, Van Halen and Bon Jovi with its signature hard driving sound, soulful vocals, muscular instrumentation and forceful pop melodies. The fact that Grand Funk's legacy still reigns over the Classic Rock landscape fifty years after its 1969 birth in Flint, Michigan is a testament to the group's influence and staying power. Mega-hits "We're an American Band", "I'm Your Captain/Closer to Home", "Locomotion", and "Some Kind of Wonderful" still receive continuous airplay on Classic Rock radio. "We're an American Band" has received notoriety in recent years being used in movie sound tracks and in television/radio advertising. The huge hit was featured in a General Motors national TV ad campaign and in Disney's animated feature film The Country Bears. "We're an American Band" was featured in the Cuba Gooding Jr. film RADIO, and also in the swashbuckler SAHARA starring Matthew McConaughey.

Indian Ranch also announced the return of Insiders Club memberships and General Admission Season Passes for the 2020 Summer Concert Series, both of which are on-sale now with special early bird pricing through December 25th. The Indian Ranch Insiders Club gives members exclusive access to buy tickets before they go on sale to the general public. GA Season Passes include a general admission ticket to every show in the Indian Ranch Summer Concert Series. Both programs come with an array of other benefits and are available at www.indianranch.com.

Indian Ranch offers music lovers a chance to see some of the greatest country, classic rock and pop bands steps from Lake Chargoggagoggmanchauggagoggchaubunagungamaugg. Nestled between pine trees, the amphitheater offers the ability to see the stage from anywhere in the audience. More than a concert venue, Indian Ranch recently opened Samuel Slater's Restaurant and is also home to the Indian Princess paddlewheeler and Indian Ranch Campground.

Tickets for Get The Led Out Saturday, July 25, 2020 and Grand Funk Railroad Sunday, August 9, 2020 at Indian Ranch are on sale Friday, November 22 at 10:00 AM. The Indian Ranch Insider Club Presale takes place Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 10:00 AM. Gates for Indian Ranch concerts open at 12:00 PM showtime is 1:00 PM for daytime shows unless otherwise noted. Gates will open at 5:00 PM for Get The Led Out. Tickets are available online at www.indianranch.com, by calling 1-800-514-ETIX (3849) or at the Indian Ranch Box Office. The Indian Ranch Box Office is currently open Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10:00AM - 3:00PM. All events are rain or shine. No refunds. Indian Ranch is located at 200 Gore Road in Webster, MA outside of Worcester and less than an hour's drive from Boston, Providence, Hartford and Springfield. For more information, visit www.indianranch.com.





