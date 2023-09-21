Hub Theatre Company of Boston Presents THE BOOK OF WILL  By Lauren Gunderson

An event four hundred years in the making! To celebrate the 400th anniversary of the publishing of Shakespeare's First Folio, Hub Theatre Company of Boston Will Close its season with Lauren Gunderson's The Book of Will, directed by Elliot Norton Award winner Bryn Boice.

The show will run Friday, October 27, through Sunday, November 12, 2023, with performances on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 pm, and on Sundays at 2:00 pm at The Boston Center for the Arts Plaza Theatre, 539 Tremont St. in Boston's Back Bay. Tickets to all performances are “Pay-What-You-Can.” Donations of new and gently loved children's books will be collected at each show for local charities. For tickets and more information visit Click Here



Shakespeare is only three years dead- and already the London stage is littered with badly botched Hamlets, ripped-off Romeos, and plagiarized Pericles. With the clock ticking, his comrades in art must band together to outwit an embezzling publisher, a drunk poet laureate, and their own mortality as they race to publish Shakespeare's masterpieces and preserve his memory. Replete with history, hijinks, and Shakespeare's greatest hits, this tale of the First Folio sheds new light on a man and a legacy you thought you knew.

Local favorite Bryn Boice directs ten of the area's finest actors: Jeremy Beazlie (Manchester-by-the-Sea), John Blair (Dedham), Lauren Elias (Brookline), Jessica Golden (Abington), Dev Luthra (Jamaica Plain), Cleveland Nicoll (Revere), Brendan O'Neill (Salisbury), Laura Rocklyn (Boston), Josh Telepman (Northborough) and Robert Thorpe (Cambridge) in this madcap quest to save Shakespeare from the trash heap of history.

Lauren Gunderson has been named one of the most produced playwrights in America since 2015, topping the list three times, including the 2022/2023 season. She is a two-time winner of the Steinberg/ATCA New Play Award for I and You and The Book of Will, and the winner of the Lanford Wilson Award. Her works, including I and You, Silent Sky The Revolutionists, Emilie, and Exit, Pursued by a Bear have been commissioned and produced at The Kennedy Center, Oregon Shakespeare Festival, Boston's New Repertory Theatre and The O'Neill, among others. She co-authored Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley with Margot Melcon, and her play The Half-Life of Marie Curie premiered off-Broadway and at Audible.com. She is currently adapting the book The Time Traveler's Wife into a musical which will be opening in London's West End this October.

Hub Theater Company of Boston was founded in 2012 to foster creativity among Boston's theatre artists. Hub is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, professional non-Equity theatre company committed to entertaining, captivating, socially aware and emotionally engaging theatre in intimate settings. In the interest of cultivating a diverse audience and breaking down barriers between audience and art, all tickets to all performances are Pay-What-You-Can. For tickets and information please visit Click Here

The Book of Will by Lauren Gunderson, directed by Byrn Boice, produced by Hub Theatre Company of Boston, Friday, October 27 – Sunday, November 12 at The Boston Center for the Arts, 539 Tremont Street, Back Bay, Boston. All tickets are Pay-What-You-Can.