Homebrewed Theatre Company to Present Evening of Comedic Plays in January

Homebrewed Theatre Company is celebrating its fifth birthday with a new evening of comedic plays. The Silence of the Awkward & Other Strange Shorts by Andrew Beauregard (Cumberland, RI) and Nancy Lu Hoffman (Providence, RI) will premiere at Stone-E-Lea Golf Course in Attleboro, MA on January 9th, 10th and 16th, 17th, 18th at 7:30pm. There is no performance on January 11th.



Directing the shows are Cumberland native and Dean College Professor, Jim Beauregard, Lincoln based stage and screen artist Michael A. LoCicero, and Cumberland based teaching artist Rachel Beth Beauregard.

Containing six hilarious short plays, The Silence of the Awkward & Other Strange Shorts continues Homebrewed’s commitment to serving up fast paced, original comedy with lots of heart. The unsaid becomes unforgettable in this triumphant toast to the comedy of connection and the struggle to say what we truly mean.

Parents are advised this show contains adult humor and is better suited for highschool aged kids and above



The Ensemble: Alexandria Hassan (Hopkinton, MA); Angelina Damiani (Brockton, MA)

Crystal Weeks (Bristol, RI); David Livingston (Plainville, MA); Dave Lapierre (Attleboro, MA)

George Karolemeas (Brockton, MA); Mike LoCicero (Lincoln, RI); Noah Moulton (Franklin, MA); Rachel Beth Beauregard (Cumberland, RI); and Ts Burnham (Gloucester, MA).

Inflation

By Andrew Beauregard

Directed by Jim Beauregard

All she wants is a crispy chicken wrap. In a world changing by the minute can our hearts, our minds, and our wallets keep pace?

House Sitting

by Nancy Lu Hoffman

Directed by Michael A. LoCicero

Left in charge of a crumbling abode, Ella and Lucy find out that the house is not the only thing falling apart.

Creep

by Andrew Beauregard

Directed by Rachel Beth Beauregard

After an internet mishap, two bros pause their video game and put their heads together to face their toughest challenge yet. A girl.

Por Qué?

by Andrew Beauregard

Directed by Rachel Beth Beauregard

What do you get when you cross two spring breakers, an obese cat, a hurricane, and a psychic medium. Just another day in Florida.

Can Coyotes Turn Doorknobs?

by Andrew Beauregard

Directed by Jim Beauregard

Roommate Rule #1: Don’t ask about the grinding noise, the yelling, or the mariachi music. Roommate Rule #2: If you hear howling outside, don’t open the door.

The Silence of the Awkward

by Andrew Beauregard

Directed by Jim Beauregard

After an unfortunate tongue injury, Lou and his parents prove that there are just some maladies of miscommunication that medicine is not equipped to cure.

