​History At Play to Present RUDYARD KIPLING REVISITED

istory At PlayTM, LLC (HAP, LLC) has garnered international applause for their Immersive Living History Experiences, chronicling the lives of influential and often forgotten figures. On Friday August 13th, we travel back to late 19th-Century Vermont, where literary giant Rudyard Kipling enjoys a peaceful and prodigious experience, penning some of his most beloved classics. In this solo performance, Rudyard Kipling Revisited, storyteller Jackson Gillman recalls the early years of Kipling's marriage; his time in New England; and controversy surrounding his life. Join us for Pay-Per-HAP Episode #53, produced by History At Play, LLC (HAP, LLC), as we livestream direct to you!

Pay-Per-HAP Episodic Livestream Series brings the vibrancy of theatrical history and educational escapism direct to your screen! HAP, LLC's 2021 Pay-Per-HAP Series is presented on the 2nd & 4th Friday of the month, at 7:30 PM ET (UTC-5).

In Episode #53, Pay-Per-HAP introduces audiences to Rudyard Kipling, one of the most internationally celebrated authors of the day. The first four years of Kipling's marriage and fatherhood were spent in Dummerston, Vermont, where he built his beloved dream house, "Naulakha" (Hindi for "jewel beyond price"); these were productive, joyous, yet also troubling years for the talented poet and novelist.

Jackson Gillman, renown as "The Standup Chameleon," has portrayed Rudyard-in-Residence at Kipling's historic Vermont home Naulakha annually since 2000 and audiences have included historical societies and varied adult audiences. Rudyard Kipling Revisited has been endorsed by the NH Humanities To Go Speakers Bureau since 2015. His presentations have received rave reviews from the New England Library Association, The Kipling Society, and many other groups. Gillman performed Off-Broadway at the 2014 United Solo Theatre Festival, on 42nd Street, NYC, and received the Most Educational Award for his performance, beating out 130 other productions from around the world to claim that honor.

About Pay-Per-HAP

HAP, LLC's Pay-Per-HAP performances are livestream events on the 2nd & 4th Friday of the month, featuring original productions from the company's critically acclaimed repertoire, hosted by HAP, LLC Founder and Artistic Director, Judith Kalaora, plus International Guest Artists, Film Screenings, and Exclusive Workshops. Episodes are conducted in authentic historic attire, with vintage props, and professionally designed sets. Based on primary sources, History At Play, LLC productions have been embraced by the historical, educational, and theatrical communities, with hi-calibre programming, offering an unique opportunity to ask questions of influential and often forgotten figures.

