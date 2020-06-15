History At Play Presents CHALLENGER: Soaring With Christa McAuliffe

History At PlayTM, LLC (HAP, LLC), has garnered nationwide attention for their one-woman living history performances, chronicling the lives of legendary women who changed society.

CHALLENGER: Soaring with Christa McAuliffe, HAP, LLC's homage to America's "Teacher In Space", has received accolades from journalists, actors, and historians alike and was honored by the Massachusetts Senate and House of Representatives for its portrayal of the pioneering citizen-astronaut who captivated the nation. View this LIVESTREAM presentation on Friday, June 19th at 7:30 PM ET (GMT-5) via HAP, LLC's Pay-Per-HAP VIP Facebook Watch Group. This live event brings the vibrancy of theatrical performance direct to your home. Approximately 80 minutes, followed by real-time audience Q&A. Each Pay-Per-HAP performance is offered at a Pay-What-You-Can rate of $5-$25 per viewer, or $100 for a 2020 Pass. For ticketing information see www.HistoryAtPlay.com or on Facebook at @HistoryAtPlay.

Payment is requested by 1:30 PM ET (GMT-5), on or before the date of the performance. Easy instructions for Payment and Viewing are available at www.HistoryAtPlay.com or via Facebook @HistoryAtPlay. Payments are accepted by Venmo, PayPal, Eventbrite, Credit/Debit or Check; please indicate at time of payment which performance you are paying for. After payment is received, you must request to join the @Pay-Per-HAP VIP Facebook group at https://www.facebook.com/groups/PayperHAP. Admission to the Group closes at 1:30 PM ET (GMT-5) on the date of the performance. No late admission. No refunds/date transfers. Must have a Facebook account in order to view.

This performance of CHALLENGER: Soaring with Christa McAuliffe features HAP, LLC Founder and Artistic Director Judith Kalaora as the educational pioneer and internationally recognized Teacher in Space. Kalaora renews McAuliffe's legacy in this multi-media immersive performance experience, suitable for all ages. CHALLENGER: Soaring with Christa McAuliffe pays homage to the United States' Teacher in Space Program and the crew of the NASA space shuttle. This program was honored by the Massachusetts Senate and House of Representatives and is produced with the approval of both the McAuliffe and Corrigan Families.

Josh Lederman, NBC News Political Correspondent, attests: "History At Play connects the dots between the characters that made up our past and the events they shaped that still influence our lives." Jordan Rich, of CBS WBZ Radio, states that Judith Kalaora, the Founder & Artistic Director of History At Play, LLC, is "a one-woman force of nature and inhabits these women...it takes people like her to bring these stories to life...these lost pieces of history."

HAP, LLC's Pay-Per-HAP Facebook performances are original productions from the company's critically acclaimed one-woman repertoire, featuring Writer/Producer/Historian and HAP, LLC Founder, Judith Kalaora. From A REVOLUTION OF HER OWN!, the inspiring story of America's first female soldier, Deborah Sampson; to CHALLENGER: Soaring with Christa McAuliffe, exhibiting the achievements of the beloved Teacher In Space, each live performance is conducted in authentic period wardrobe, with vintage props, and professionally designed sets. Based on primary source research, History At Play, LLC has been embraced by the historical, educational, and theatrical industries with high-caliber programs, offering a once-in-a lifetime opportunity to ask questions of influential and often forgotten women.

Upcoming Pay-Per-HAP June/July Performances:

All performances begin at 7:30 PM ET (GMT-5) at HAP, LLC's @Pay-Per-HAP VIP Facebook Group:

June 19: CHALLENGER: Soaring with Christa McAuliffe

June 26: Chit Chat with Dolley Madison

July 3: [No program]

July 10: World War Women: The Unsung Heroines of WWII

July 17: Rendezvous with Rachel Revere with Special Guest!

July 24: Educational Lecture: Building a Business out of History

July 31: A Revolution of Her Own! Deborah Sampson

