History At Play, LLC Debuts MADAM SARAH

History At Play, LLC has garnered nationwide acclaim for their one-woman living history productions, chronicling the lives of legendary women who changed society.

In the world premiere livestream of MADAM SARAH, HAP, LLC transports viewers to 18th Century Hingham, Massachusetts, on the eve of an American Rebellion, and the internment of Dr. Ezekiel Hersey, regionally renown physician and husband to Madam Sarah, whom, amongst his patients, counted the South Shore attorney and future president John Adams.

Madam Sarah possessed unconventional control over her husband's estate, enabling her to establish herself, both during his life, as well as after his death, in the most powerful spheres in Colonial America. Known for her intelligence and wit, despite being devoid of an education herself, Madam Sarah was witness to a developing rebellion in a soon-to-be nation that had established itself upon the fundamental necessity "to advance Learning and perpetuate it to Posterity." Experience a redux of a new and improved Cinderella story, as Ragged Sarah, a sturdy seaside gal, becomes an independently wealthy educational pioneer; a renaissance woman, who lays the foundation for the establishment of Harvard Medical School, and promises that girls and boys alike have access to the education that was never offered to her.

HAP, LLC revives Madam Sarah Langlee Hersey Derby, an auspicious visionary with a lasting legacy, in this world premiere livestream Immersive Living History event on Sunday March 28th, 2021 at 3:00 PM ET. This world premiere performance of MADAM SARAH was commissioned by the Hingham Historical Society. Running time is approximately 30 minutes, followed by a post-performance talkback and real-time audience Q&A. Suitable for all ages. Tickets are $25 per person, available at: https://hinghamhistorical.org/event/history-at-play-sarah-derby-an-immersive-living-history-experience.

MADAM SARAH was researched, written, produced, and will be performed by History At Play, LLC Founder & Artistic Director Judith Kalaora. Kalaora, a professional playwright with over thirty years performance experience, personifies Madam Sarah Langlee Hersey Derby; described as being "above instruction," she possessed the self-assurance and awareness to avow educational integrity for future generations. Whether through the Hersey endowment, creating Harvard Medical School, or the trust that she would organize and establish for the creation Derby Academy; the first private boys and girls school in New England, MADAM SARAH improved the hearts and minds of many, and though childless herself, became a Mother to all.