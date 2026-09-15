HOLD PLEASE! to Premiere at True Repertory Theatre
Donald Sheehan stars in the play directed by Victoria Bond at Beal House in Kingston, Massachusetts.
True Repertory Theatre has announced the premiere of a new play Hold Please! Drama, Dialysis, Dead-End Jobs, and How Katherine Helmond Saved My Soul from October 17-25, 2026 at Beal House in Kingston, MA (222 Main Street).
Hold Please! is written by a collaboration of True Rep artists, based on Artistic Director Donald Sheehan's personal experience battling kidney disease. The equally funny and poignant play is based on Sheehan's own journals, chronicling his 17-year journey through the circus-like ups and downs of medical uncertainty while holding a series of 9-5 jobs and starting the fledgling True Repertory Theatre.
The premiere will be directed by Associate Artistic Director Victoria Bond (Plymouth), and will feature Donald Sheehan (Pembroke) as himself. Bond and Sheehan have collaborated with writers James Sullivan (Braintree), Maureen Cornell (Quincy), John Shea (Somerville), and Mike Hoban (Brookline) to bring this story to life.
According to Sheehan, who is celebrating 10 years post-transplant, “Getting Hold Please! to the stage has been 27 years in the making and I am thrilled to finally bring this story to light! While it is based on my personal journey, I hope Hold Please! will also be a message of hope for those struggling with kidney disease, and the critical need for organ donation. I am testament that there is life during and beyond diagnosis, dialysis, and transplant.” He added, “Hold Please! is a unique collaboration of four fantastic playwrights, exactly the kind of artistic synergy I had envisioned when launching True Rep back in 2000. I am amazed and delighted by the True Rep artists who gave everything of themselves to bring color, energy, accuracy, depth and humor to my story.”
Hold Please! will run for 6 performances: October 17, 23 and 24 at 8 PM, and Oct 18, 24 and 25 at 3 PM. All tickets are $25 and are available at www.truerepertorytheatre.org and at the door with cash or Venmo.
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