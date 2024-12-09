HARRY POTTER: THE EXHIBITION Extends and Adds Two New Costumes On Display

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Harry Potter: The Exhibition's Boston run has been extended at CambridgeSide. The exhibition will now close on April 27, 2025, giving more Harry Potter fans the chance to experience the magic. Harry Potter: The Exhibition is open seven days a week to visitors of all ages and the exhibition has also just announced a holiday pack/bundle deal that will include 4 FLEX tickets, 4 audio guides and 4 commemorative posters for only $175 (a value of $250). It's the perfect gift for friends, family and loved ones to come enjoy the magic of Harry Potter during the holidays!

Professor McGonagall's costume from Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, as worn most famously by Dame Maggie Smith, has been added to the experience and is now on display in the exhibition's Great Hall gallery. In addition, a costume worn by a Herbology student from Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets is also on display in the Herbology gallery. Both costume additions are brand new for the Boston stop of the tour!

Harry Potter: The Exhibition continues to delight and inspire the masses. With this extension, those across the New England area can plan a trip to Boston for February and April School Vacation weeks, as well as the long weekends this spring.

“We are thrilled to see such an incredible response from visitors to the exhibition! Today, we've officially announced that we're extending by popular demand so more people can experience this amazing exhibition in Boston through the holidays and into next spring,” said Tom Zaller, President and CEO of Imagine. “Remember all your friends and loved ones this holiday season and give the gift of Exhibition magic while tickets are still available.

The behind-the-scenes, in-depth exhibition delights visitors through powerful storytelling and innovative, interactive technology, as they explore beloved moments from the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beast films, as well as the Tony award-winning Broadway production Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment, Imagine and Eventim Live are proud to present this exhibition where guests can experience the beautifully crafted environments that honor many of the unforgettable moments fans and audiences have loved for more than two decades, getting an up-close look at everything from original costumes to authentic props as they embark on a personalized journey through innovative, awe-inspiring, and magical environments using best-in-class immersive design and technology.

Harry Potter: The Exhibition takes visitors of all ages on a one-of-a-kind journey through the entire world of Harry Potter, celebrating some of the most iconic moments from the beloved Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts films. Upon entry, everyone is given an exhibition wristband for a personalized experience. From selecting a Hogwarts house (either Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw, or Slytherin) to picking your wand and Patronus, visitors will be able to create their own, uniquely magical moments while earning points for their house with each interactive activity.

Throughout the exhibition, visitors will experience everything from the hall of moving portraits to the famed scene of the Great Hall with floating candles, to exploring Hogwarts classrooms, filled with authentic props and costumes. Hagrid's Hut and oversized chair is perfect for photo opps, as is the “cupboard under the stairs” from Harry's childhood. In addition, vignettes from Fantastic Beasts and costumes from the Tony award-winning Broadway production Harry Potter and The Cursed Child are included in the exhibition, making Harry Potter: The Exhibition the most in-depth touring exhibition looking at the entire Harry Potter universe, perfect for both longtime fans and those just starting to experience the magic.

An exclusive collection of Harry Potter: The Exhibition merchandise will also be available in the onsite retail shop for guests to celebrate their fandom through an assortment of themed collections that span the expanded Harry Potter universe. Fans can choose from a range of products such as apparel, jewelry, and edible treats, including Chocolate Frogs and bottled Butterbeer, as well as merchandise not available at any other Harry Potter experience.

Comments