Grammy Award Winner Pam Tillis To Perform At The Spire Center In Plymouth In October

Award-winning country musician Pam Tillis will perform at the Spire Center for Performing Arts in Plymouth, MA, on October 25.

Tillis has been playing music for over three decades, and throughout her career, she won a Grammy Award for Best Country Collaboration with Vocals in 1999 for "Same Old Train" and the 1994 Country Music Association award for Female Vocalist of the Year. With more than 30 singles charting on the US Billboard charts, ten studio albums, and three other releases off her label, Tillis's music style is defined by her singing voice and her country, pop, and jazz influences.

As the child of Country music royalty, Mel Tillis, Pam Tillis was determined from a young age to find her own way in music as a singer and songwriter. After many false starts with her own recording career, including a pop single on Elektra and 1984's "Above And Beyond The Doll Of Cutey" for Warner Brothers, Tillis came to the attention of Tim Dubois who headed up the Nashville office of Arista records. After much soul searching, Tillis made the commitment to make an honest country record.

The album Put Yourself In My Place yielded two number ones, two top five singles, and one top twenty hits, and in its first year, the album was certified gold. Tillis followed with three platinum albums Homeward Looking Angel in 1992, Sweethearts Dance in 1994, and Greatest Hits in 1997. Tillis achieved six number one songs during this time, including "Shake the Sugar Tree," "Mi Vida Loca," "When You Walk In The Room," "In Between Dances," "Don't Tell Me What To Do," and "Maybe It Was Memphis" while fourteen of Pam's other singles landed in the top ten and top twenty.

Tillis has also performed on the Broadway stage in New York, modeled on the pages of Glamour Magazine, and is a proud member of The Grand Ole Opry. Some of her most memorable award moments include being a 3-time CMA award winner, including the prestigious 1994 Female Vocalist Of The Year Award, and being nominated multiple times for Grammy's Best Female Country Vocal Performance in 1993 for "Maybe It Was Memphis, in 1996 for "Mi Vida Loca" and in 1998 for "All The Good Ones Are Gone".

Tillis is also proud to be a nine-time Academy of Country Music Award nominee, a two-time Grammy award winner, a six-time Grammy nominee, and an American Music Award nominee. Most recently, Pam celebrated an International Bluegrass Music Association, IBMA award win in 2004 for Recorded Event Of The Year "Livin' Lovin' Losin'" and a 2012 IBMA Song Of The Year nomination for co-writing Dale Ann Bradley's "Somewhere South Of Crazy."

Pam Tillis performs at the Spire Center for Performing Arts on Friday, October 25 at 8 pm. Tickets can be purchased at spirecenter.org. The Spire is located at 25 ½ Court Street in Plymouth, MA. The Spire is handicap accessible, public parking is available streetside, and in public lots near the venue.

ABOUT THE SPIRE CENTER FOR PERFORMING ARTS

The Greater Plymouth Performing Arts Center, Inc. (GPPAC) is a nonprofit organization founded in 2010, dedicated to performing arts and educational programs, supporting the vibrant arts community in the greater South Shore region. The organization founded The Spire Center for Performing Arts, a town-owned venue to serve as a mecca for the arts, dedicated to showcasing music, theatre and dance performances, and arts education appealing to all generations from across the Southeastern Massachusetts region. For more information, to order tickets online, or to learn more about The Spire, please visit www.spirecenter.org, call (508) 746-4488.

Comments