GRINDR HELP DESK: THE MUSICAL to be Presented at the Post Office Café and Cabaret

"Does this dating app have a help desk?" That's what best-selling author David Stillman found himself craving as he tried to navigate the digital dating scene for the first time. The very thought of a help desk for a dating app was his inspiration to create "Grindr Help Desk: The Musical," a fun, raunchy new musical with heart. This one-person show, which has already garnered national attention winning "Best of Fringe" at the Minnesota Fringe Festival, has found its new home in Provincetown and opens this summer at the Post Office Cafe & Cabaret.

This hilarious and moving production will star London West End's Owain Rhys Davies (Disney's The Lion King, Mamma Mia!, Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Wizard of Oz). Owain will be stepping in to the heels of Candice, an aspiring drag performer who works at the help desk of the gay dating app Grindr, helping callers with everything from dating advice to profile pics, whilst navigating through his own dating world.

Joining the creative team are Director Kate Pazakis (South Park, South Pacific and The UMPO Series) and award winning Musical Director Gregory Nabours (Mozart: Her Story, and The UMPO Series). The creator, David Stillman, commented, "I am hoping to be able to make people laugh. The world needs more of that." The show is for adults and will be performed at the Post Office Café and Cabaret Sunday, Monday and Thursday nights from Memorial Day through Labor Day.

Tickets are on sale now at grindrhelpdesk.com. The Post Office Cabaret is located at 303 Commercial St, Provincetown, MA.

For more information please visit www.grindrhelpdesk.com

Ticket are available here: https://postofficecafecabaret.thundertix.com/events/227358

A portion of ticket sales will be donated to the Drag Defense Fund.

