Franklin Performing Arts Company Has Announced Casting for LEGALLY BLONDE

The Franklin Performing Arts Company (FPAC) has announced the initial casting for their March production of Legally Blonde the Musical.

Starring as sorority girl turned Harvard Law student Elle Woods will be Ali Funkhouser. A NYC based actress, this will be Funkhouser's third production of Legally Blonde, having most recently appeared in The Lex's production directed by Broadway's original Elle, Laura Bell Bundy. Funkhouser recently performed her solo show "I Only Wanna Laugh" at Don't Tell Mama in NYC. She has been seen in many FPAC productions including Newsies, Joseph, Little Shop of Horrors, and most recently #TappyXmasLIVE.

Jim Hogan will star as Elle's lovable best friend and Harvard guide Emmett Forrest. Hogan has been seen in the touring companies of Waitress, The Phantom of the Opera, and Spring Awakening. Recently, his cover of Into the Unknown from Frozen 2 went viral; it can be viewed on Instagram (@jimhogan220).

FPAC is excited to welcome Emily Koch back to Franklin as Vivienne. She has appeared in the Broadway and touring companies of WICKED and Waitress. Koch has performed her solo show "eMulbOy5" at Feinstein's/54 Below and other cabaret venues around NYC. She was last onstage with FPAC for 2019's Broadway in Franklin.

Andrew Scott Holmes will join the cast as Warner Huntington III. Holmes has performed all over the world as a Resident Guest Entertainer with Princess Cruises. From Goodspeed Opera House to Great Lakes Theater and beyond, he has played leading roles and understudied Broadway stars. With FPAC, Holmes was most recently seen earlier this season in Matilda.

Zoë Kassay returns to FPAC as Paulette. A former Equity actor, Zoë's regional credits include Legally Blonde, Hairspray, 9 to 5 , Smokey Joe's Cafe, Footloose, Singin' in the Rain, and a stint as a mainstage performer with Disney Cruise Line. She was most recently onstage with FPAC as Sally Bowles in Cabaret.

Also sharing the stage in Legally Blonde will be Ricky and Myrtle from William Berloni Theatrical Animals as Elle's canine friends. Berloni and his handlers have provided animals of all species and sizes, found in shelters, humane societies or rescue leagues, for Broadway, off-Broadway, national tours, regional theaters, special events, the New York City Ballet, motion pictures, television, and commercials.

Further casting will be announced at a later date. Legally Blonde the Musical presented by the Franklin Performing Arts Company will run at THE BLACK BOX in downtown Franklin March 14, 15, 20, 21, and 22. For tickets and more information, visit www.THEBLACKBOXonline.com or call the box office at 508-528-3370.





