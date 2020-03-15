Fort Point Theatre Channel Has Canceled LONG DAY'S JOURNEY INTO NIGHT

Fort Point Theatre has released the following statement regarding upcoming performances:

It is breaking our hearts, but in order to keep our community safe and healthy, we have made the difficult decision to cancel our upcoming performances of Long Day's Journey Into Night at Hibernian Hall. It has been a truly incredible creative process, and we are grateful to our actors, artists, designers, and production team for their extraordinary work, and to all of you for your enthusiasm and support for this project.

We are hopeful that we can still provide an opportunity to share our beautiful production with you, and to that end, we are petitioning for permission/rights to present one live-stream performance. We will keep you updated as we learn more.

If you have purchased a ticket, refunds will be made available through Brown Paper Tickets shortly. We are striving to sort this out as quickly as possible and appreciate your understanding and patience. If you have any questions or concerns, please email wanda@fortpointtheartrechannel.org.

Thank you again for your support, and please stay safe and healthy,

The Long Day's Journey Into Night Team





