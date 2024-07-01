Folk Trio Palmyra And Roots Singer Jobi Riccio To Co-Headline Show At Club Passim

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Breakout artists Palmyra and Jobi Riccio will share the stage for the first time on July 29th at Club Passim. Palmyra, made up of Virgina natives: Teddy Chipouras, Mānoa Bell, and Sasha Landon, explores the fusion of traditional folk string instruments, three part harmonies, and earnest songwriting. Joining Palmyra on the co-bill is Country Roots musician Jobi Riccio, who was the recipient of the 2023 Newport Folk Festival John Prine Fellowship and the Luck Reunion 2024 Artist on the Rise. Tickets are available now at passim.org.

Often described as a distant cousin to The Avett Brothers and The Wood Brothers, Palmyra nods toward Appalachian and Midwestern Americana, with intricate arrangements that create the illusion of a full, larger-than-three ensemble.

They have worked diligently to cement themselves as an unmistakable force in the Americana music landscape at large, with their forward momentum is propelled by their craftsmanship and dedication to an intimate performance experience; at the heart of the Palmyra is the evident love and regard that the three musicians share for each other and their craft. The group had the honor to play the historic Newport Folk Festival and Floydfest where they were named the “On The Rise” competition winner in 2022.

Born and raised in Morrison, Colorado – a tourist town in the foothills outside of Denver that's home to Red Rocks Amphitheater – Jobi Riccio grew up surrounded by music and found inspiration in artists ranging from Sheryl Crow to Joni Mitchell. She has received acclaim for her songwriting, including winning the 2019 NewSong Music Competition, receiving the 2019 Lee Villiare Scholarship from her alma mater Berklee College of Music, and being named a finalist in the 2018 Rocky Mountain Folks Festival Songwriters Showcase.

In 2023, Stereogum named her debut album, Whiplash, the number one Country album of the year. Not one to be confined into any one mold, Riccio's Whiplash introduces influences from a variety of genres, while still holding space for her love for all decades of country and americana music.

Palmyra and Jobi Riccio perform at Club Passim on Monday, July 29 at 8p.m. Tickets are $20 and available at www.passim.org. Club Passim is located at 47 Palmer St., Cambridge MA 02138.

About Passim

The mission of Passim is to provide truly exceptional and interactive live musical experiences for both performers and audiences, to nurture artists at all stages of their career, and to build a vibrant music community. Passim does so through their legendary listening venue, music school, artist grants and outreach programs. As a nonprofit since 1994, Passim carries on the heritage of our predecessors-the historic Club 47 (1958-1968) and for-profit Passim (1969-1994). We cultivate a diverse mix of musical traditions, where the emphasis is on the relationship between performers and audience and teachers and students. Located in Harvard Square, Passim serves Cambridge and the broader region by featuring local, national and International Artists. Our ultimate goal is to help the performance arts flourish and thereby enrich the lives of members of our community. For a complete schedule, visit www.passim.org.

Comments